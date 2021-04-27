Hood: Outlaws & Legends reveals Year 1 roadmap in new trailer

Sumo Newcastle has revealed a Year 1 roadmap for Hood: Outlaws and Legends in a brand new trailer. All players can look forward to a wealth of free gameplay content across the first year of post-launch support. In addition, those who purchase the game’s Year 1 Edition will gain access to three premium Battle Passes covering three seasons, to unlock exclusive cosmetics. Gather your team of Outlaws and attempt to steal treasure from an oppressive government in a dark and violent medieval world.

Watch the Hood: Outlaws & Legends roadmap trailer below:

Free post-launch character and map revealed

Hood’s first year of post-launch support will be split into four themed seasons. Each season will contain major free gameplay additions, community events, new cosmetics, and more. A new map, Mountain, will arrive shortly after launch as part of the initial season: Litha. The map is made up of two distinct areas connected by bridges. The mix of long sightlines and tight, coverless overpasses make Mountain a fresh, deadly challenge.

As teased in today’s trailer, more additions are also coming to Hood soon. The initial season, Litha, will also bring a brand new game mode to spice things up with a greater focus on bloody action. Looking further ahead, a new free Outlaw is also due to arrive in Sherwood. More information about Eidaa and her heist-changing abilities is expected in the near future.



Pre-order now for early access and cosmetics

The Year 1 Edition is available for pre-order now, including access to Hood and three premium Battle Passes packed with exclusive cosmetics due to be released post-launch after the initial free Season. By pre-ordering either the Year 1 Edition or base game today, players will get early access to Hood: Outlaws & Legends starting May 7, as well as the Forest Lords cosmetic pack for free. The Forest Lords pack includes a skin for each character and weapon in the game.

You can pre-order now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC to get exclusive bonuses and early access to Hood: Outlaws & Legends from May 7, 2021 – three days before the official release on May 10, 2021.