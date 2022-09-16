Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is getting a physical edition early next year

Red Art Games has announced that there will be a physical release of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising on PS4 and Nintendo Switch coming to the West in January 2023.

Nintendo Switch as well as PS5 and PS4 boxed copies of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising published by Red Art Games will release on January 26th, 2023 at the price of €34.99. Pre-orders for the PEGI-rated Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising physical edition will be up later today at 5PM CEST, exclusively on the official Red Art Games online store.

In North America, Nintendo Switch as well as PS5 and PS4 boxed copies will also come out on January 26th, 2023 at the retail price of $34.99. ESRB-rated physical copies of the game will be distributed by Video Games Plus, Red Art Games’ North American partner, exclusively. North American consumers will be able to pre-order the ESRB-rated version on Video Games Plus’ site from 5pm CEST today. Every copy comes with a set of three Eiyuden Chronicles trading cards. Early buyers of Western physical copies will also get the Soundtrack CD as a pre-order bonus. To get the Soundtrack CD, customers will have to purchase the game before its official release on January 26th, 2023.

In our review of the game, Lyle Carr said that it “is a beautiful game with fantastic combat, but the pacing of the game lets it down. It’s a joy to link attack your way through tough foes, but returning to the same forest and quarry four times in a row to gather ore gets old fast. With a few hours trimmed Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising would be something special, but as it stands you’ll need to really enjoy the gameplay loop to be able to put up with the repetition”.

Rising is, of course, the action role-playing game that’s a predecessor for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a new project coming from some of the minds behind the Suikoden series, which is due at a later date.