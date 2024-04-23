Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes | What to do with recipes?

Finding a recipe in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes should be a celebratory moment. You’ve got a new recipe, so you can now cook it. Right? But wait, how do you use a recipe? Most people will get a recipe before they know how to use it, as is true for a lot of the collectible items in the game, after all.

To enable cooking, you’ll need to recruit Kurtz to your base. He’s an important character to recruit to your cause for the cooking alone, but is also the key to an entire mini-game you’d otherwise be unable to play.

What’s the mission to unlock Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes recipes?

You will meet Kurtz in Hishahn, whereby he will inform you that he wants you to find a Grilled Tutuva recipe. He does give you a hint, as he keeps referring to “bark people”. Luckily for you, Hishahn is just after you have been to the Tree Folk Village, so that hint might well be enough to go exploring yourself.

However, if you need a heavier hint: you need to go to the Tree Folk Village. You can go back there yourself on foot, or you can keep playing until you unlock fast travel so you can get there instantly.

Where is the Grilled Tutuva recipe?

However you choose to get back to the Tree Folk Village, you’ll need to head to the top left of the main village screen near the item shop. There should be a parrot character right nearby (who you can also recruit by doing its quest). Speak to everyone in the vicinity and you’ll get given the recipe you so crave.

Head back to Hishahn and speak to Kurtz and he will be very happy. In fact, he’ll be so happy that he will join your cause, and enable you to go back to the Fortress and start a kitchen in the inn. The items he can cook aren’t actually particularly useful for healing, but as you find more and more recipes, they are great for cheap and easy buffs like “strength boost” or “defence boost” items. It’s also a very easy way of making potions that cure debuffs like poison.

There you have it, that’s how you use an Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes recipe, and recruit a cook to your cause.