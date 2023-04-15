Five Famous Video Games Where We Can Play Roulette

The gambling industry has grown exponentially over the past few years. Unsurprisingly, you’ll now find popular casino activities embedded in video games. There are titles that feature themed slots and other table games. Roulette is among the most popular gambling activities in this virtual world. The experience is similar to what you’d find in web-based platforms. Unlike online casino gambling though, the titles featured in a video game do not reward players with real money. Nonetheless, the games are fun and a great pastime.

If you want to dabble in gambling while enjoying your top video games, here are 5 examples that have added roulette as another layer to the experience.

Grand Theft Auto and its Online Casino



Popular in New Jersey and all over the world, GTA: San Andreas follows Carl Jackson as he tries to save his family and the streets by fighting gangs. The gambling feature is embedded into the character’s storyline. The online casino offers the following table games:

Roulette

Slot machines

Horse races

Online poker.

Description of Grand Theft Auto Online and its Popularity

You don’t have to play this title to be familiar with the name. Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA has gained popularity thanks to its attractive gameplay and storyline. Players are able to roam the streets freely or spend their time completing exciting missions. The game’s extra features help it stand out among a lot of the other games in the industry.

How to Play Roulette in the Game

Inside the virtual world of San Andreas, players play casino games at one of the three featured casinos. These are found in Las Venturas. The game features up to 10 casinos, but only Caligula’s Palace, Casino Floor, and Four Dragons Casino are accessible. Players borrow money within the minigame to bet at any of these locations. The rules of roulette in GTA Online are identical to those of the real game.

Unique Features of Roulette in the Game

Players bet on numbers, number sets, number pairings, odds or evens, and red or black. The online minigame is much like traditional NJ online roulette. A player wins the bet if the ball lands on the chosen option. The video game roulette depends on luck, similar to many other gambling activities.

Fallout: New Vegas

It comes as no shock that a game, named after the popular gambling city Las Vegas, includes a casino feature. Fallout has 7 sensational locations to explore. Some of these include the Atomic Wrangler, Sierra Madre, and the Ultra-Luxe Casino and Resort.

Description of Fallout: New Vegas and its Popularity

In Fallout: New Vegas, users play through the eyes of a character called the Courier, who is robbed and left to die. After recovering from his injuries, the Courier must recover a stolen package that he was hired to deliver. The title has found immense popularity thanks to immersive gameplay and excellent graphics.

How to Play Roulette in the Game

You can play roulette easily by engaging with any of the game’s available dealers. The minigame is played similarly to the best online roulette New Jersey games found at online casinos. Players may bet on either a single number or a range of numbers, odd or even, and can also choose from red and black.

Special Features of Roulette in the Game

After placing bets and using 10 spins, the minigame rewards players with an achievement trophy. And to top it off, you have a chance to win around 700 chips. There’s a way to increase your chances of winning, too. Simply take your luck meter to 10 before you start gambling.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

There is always room for a gambling experience, no matter what video game world you’re in. You can now play some of the most popular casino games within The Witcher, too. The minigames are simple and easy to learn, which makes them more desirable for various types of players.

Description of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its Popularity

The Witcher is a top franchise in today’s video game industry. The gameplay takes players through the life and choices of Geralt of Rivia. The character is a monster hunter looking to find his place. The in-game features and extreme details of the open world make The Witcher popular worldwide.

How to Play Roulette in the Game

The game’s Roo Casino is where roulette is played. Although this location does not offer live online roulette, it does provide a fun gambling time. Similar to all web-based casinos, the minigame also operates with RNGs. This is a crucial aspect of virtual gambling. If you are unfamiliar with the concept and function of RNGs in online roulette, these are Random Number Generators that allow for fair gameplay. The minigame operates under traditional rules of fairness, giving players an authentic gambling experience.

Unique Features of Roulette in the Game

It may not have unique features, but the gambling activity offers a different pace to players, aside from the actual action-packed gameplay.

Red Dead Redemption 2



Red Dead Redemption also comes from Rockstar Games. This release is no different from their other immersive experiences. Within the Western-themed action, the title features casino games such as:

Poker

Blackjack

Roulette.

Description of Red Dead Redemption 2 and its Popularity

Released in 2010, the first version of this game included bloody street fights and extravagant battles, with the Wild West as the backdrop. This version quickly gained popularity, and the second one ended up with more enthusiasts. Set in Texas, the game also offers players an authentic casino experience.

How to Play Roulette in the Game

The fun minigame is available in many of the authentic Texas Casinos within RDR. The five-finger roulette minigame is played just like the real-life finger-stabbing activity. Players will hit a knife between their fingers, trying cautiously to avoid stabbing themselves.

Unique Features of Roulette in the Game

The title is quite different compared to a traditional roulette casino game. That makes it a fun activity to try within RDR 2 for those looking for more action. Casino players get 5 lives while stabbing the space between their fingers. Every time they hit their hand, they lose a life.

Watch Dogs 2

According to the Watch Dogs 2 game review, it was created for those who are looking for adventure and thrill of gambling combined. The title includes minigames such as poker and roulette for whenever players feel like testing their luck after exciting gameplay.

Description of Watch Dogs 2 and its Popularity

The gameplay revolves around virtual versions of real cities. The storyline follows a character who is involved with criminal masterminds. There are a lot of fights with corrupt bosses. Watch Dogs 2 allows players to customize their playing experience, which helps the game feel unique.

How to Play Roulette in the Game

Bettors place wagers similar to the actual game of chance and get a shot at winning multiple chips at a time. The money earned via this minigame is usable within the game itself. This gives players added motivation to win more often.

Unique Features of Roulette in the Game

One differentiating feature of the gambling experience in Watch Dogs 2 is that of hacking. When playing poker, you can hack your way into a CCTV camera around you and see what cards your opponent has.

Summary

The merging of the gambling and gaming industries has given players a chance to experience the best of both worlds. Featured minigames in intense action-packed titles offers players a refreshing break, with low stakes. A roulette game in such a setting does not involve real money. Instead, they are enjoyed for the raw and often unique experience of gambling itself.