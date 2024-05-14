Behaviour have more information about The Casting of Frank Stone and Project T

There was a whole host of exciting new content, and even a new game announced at Behaviour’s eighth Dead by Daylight anniversary stream today. Alongside all of this we also found out some more information about the upcoming Dead by Daylight spinoffs, the narrative based Supermassive Games creation The Casting of Frank Stone and the currently unnamed PvE shooter Project T.

Although we still don’t know a whole lot about the action horror shooter, we now have a codename we can call it. Behaviour have also opened the floodgates to fans to aid in its creation, with an insider program that’ll give those who subscribe to it access to exclusive news and the first chance at joining any playtests.

The latest trailer of The Casting of Frank Stone was a little more revealing, showing off the branching narrative the developers are known for. Telling the story of independent filmmakers creating a new horror flick, the cast are in for a wild ride when their filming unlocks a real nightmarish situation. I’m really excited to see how the two big names in horror work together to create a story based game in the Dead by Daylight universe, and hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer to get our hands on it.

Whether you’re a fan of Dead by Daylight or just horror in general, there’s a whole lot to be excited about after the anniversary stream. I’m excited to get stuck into pretty much everything Behaviour showed us, and once I do you can be sure that there will be more to read about the offerings here at GodisaGeek.