Dead by Daylight “Junji Ito Collection” released, adds 8 new outfits

Behaviour Interactive has announced a collaboration with Junji Ito for Dead By Daylight, adding a new collection to the game.

The publisher says that “Dead by Daylight will honour his catalogue with 8 Outfits inspired by some of his most memorable characters. The Collection aims to offer long-time admirers a fresh way to experience Ito’s creations, while introducing an entirely new audience to his work as it takes its place among Dead by Daylight’s pantheon of horror icons.”.

Check out a trailer showing off the collection, below:

Since 1987, Ito has been terrifying readers with his macabre tales and gruesome illustrations, earning a reputation as one of the most influential voices in horror manga along the way. Surreal, psychological, and always visually arresting, Ito’s stories have garnered a well-deserved 4 Eisner Awards for creative achievement in American comic books. Much in the same way that Dead by Daylight mines every aspect of horror through a range of original and iconic characters, Ito’s work also explores multiple horror subgenres including body horror, cosmic horror, black comedy, and more. From a human marionette puppeted through the world on strings, to a man able to produce and spit nails from his mouth, Ito’s characters range from the unsettling to the unthinkable. A perfect fit to join the rest of the tortured souls lost in The Fog. Fans of Ito’s works will delight in discovering how their favourite characters have been interpreted as Outfits in Dead by Daylight. Some step right off the page and into the game, while others serve as inspiration to transform existing characters.

“This time, I had the opportunity to experience playing Dead by Daylight. The characters I created become killers and do some very horrible things in the game”, says Mr. Ito. “ It was very moving to see that they had become even more terrifying characters after leaving my hands.” If you’re not familiar with Ito’s work, you can catch up via the Crunchyroll collection.

Here’s a list of what the collection offers:

Miss Fuchi – Legendary Outfit for The Artist, taken from the stories Rumours and Fashion Model.

Tomie – Legendary Outfit for The Spirit, taken from the story Tomie.

Hikizuris’ Dark Past – Very Rare Outfit for The Twins, inspired by The Bizarre Hikizuri Siblings: The Séance

Soichi’s Pary Clothes – Very Rare Outfit for The Trickster, inspired by the character Soichi Tsujii from multiple stories.

Half Spirits’ Torments – Ultra Rare Outfit for The Dredge, inspired by Story of the Mysterious Tunnel.

Tsukiko’s Uniform – Very Rare Outfit for Yui Kimura, inspired by the story Tomie.

Terumi’s Fame – Very Rare Outfit for Yun-Jin Lee, inspired by the story The Hanging Balloons.

Puppet’s Troubled Ballet – Very Rare Outfit for Kate Denson, inspired by the story Marionette Mansion.

The Junji Ito Collection is available in Dead by Daylight, in all supported platforms.