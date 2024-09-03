The Casting of Frank Stone Relliks guide | All Rellik locations

There are lots of collectibles to find in The Casting of Frank Stone, not least the Dead by Daylight references: Relliks, and with our The Casting of Frank Stone rellik guide you’ll find the lot.

These Relliks are small dolls that are hidden throughout The Casting of Frank Stone, and each is based on a killer in the Dead by Daylight series, of which this new title is based on, lore wise. In our guide we’ll give you an image of each, and tell you where to find them, so you can enjoy not only a trophy / achievement, but also so that if you’re new to the series because you’re a fan of games like The Dark Pictures or Until Dawn, you won’t miss any of the cool references to the source material.

Each chapter aside chapter 10 and 11 has a Rellik hidden in it, and we’ll list them all off below. Let’s get started then, with our The Casting of Frank Stone Rellik guide. You can also watch our video version of this guide at this link.

Rellik 1: The Hillbilly

The “twisted man turned monster” is in the first chapter when you’re playing as Sam. You’ll be in the storm drains approaching the Murder Mill, and you will have to explore until you find a set of pipes you can climb over. The collectible is just over the pipes near the wall.

Rellik 2: The Huntress

During chapter two as Madi, you need to explore upstairs as soon as you take control. “The lullaby that haunts the dark forest” is in a bedroom, near a piano. You can play the piano for the “Motif” trophy/achievement here (Db, C, Db, Bb are the notes you need), but it will also open a secret door. Follow the secret door down to another room where the collectible is sitting waiting for you.

Rellik 3: The Trapper

To find the “smiling successor of the MacMilian Estate”, you’ll need to be in chapter three in the curiosity shop. Walk around until you get to a corner of the shop with a lamp on top of a chest, and you’ll see the collectible sat there, with its glowing white outline for you to pick up.

Rellik 4: The Wraith

In the storm drains during chapter five, you’ll be controlling Chris, and you can find “The spectre that stalks the fog”. When exploring you’ll find a gap in the wall you can “squeeze” through, and sure enough, the Wraith is sat just behind that wall. You can find this collectible again in chapter 13 as Sam in the storm drains, if you missed it as Chris in chapter five.

Rellik 5: The Clown

Still in chapter 5 here, you will need to find “The toxic traveler of the circus”, who is hidden near the casting foundry. Instead of progressing into that door, head back to the main corridors and to the right side. There will be a wall you can ground under to go through, then at the back of the room under some scaffolding the collectible will be visible.

Rellik 6: The Legion

We’re back as Madi in 2024, and you are trying to unlock a lift door. Right at the start of this chapter you can now go upstairs to a previously locked location. As you do so, head to the left corner to find “The friendship bound in blood” killer from Dead by Daylight.

Rellik 7: The Nurse

You’ll have to play through most of chapter eight until you’re controlling Linda to find the nurse, described as “The Gentle touch of Death”. When you are Linda and end up in the warehouse area, don’t watch the movie yet, instead look to the middle aisle and head down to find the rellik at the end of the area.

Rellik 8: The Doctor

This is one of the more involved collectibles to find, as you’ll have to find a hidden area, then unlock a second hidden area from within. “The brilliant mind, the broken psyche” is quite late in chapter nine, and you will need to ensure you don’t miss it. As Linda, head into the door and do not go up the ladder. There is only one door you can use, so use it.

It’ll lead to a crawlspace, and you need to follow this to find a mural on a wall that’s pretty creepy, as well as a book with STONE written on the front. The door here will lead you back to where you came from (the locked door is now unlocked), but you want to head left and move the panel blocking the secret lair. The collectible is inside this space.

The Casting of Frank Stone rellik guide – Rellik 9: The Twins

Described as “the bond emboldened by hatred”, this collectible is hidden in Chapter 12. Once you, as Madi, go down the secret exit to the bedroom, instead of exiting through the door, explore the corridors and you’ll get to a dead end, where the Rellik is sitting on a table.

Rellik 10: The Spirit

In Chapter 13 playing as Sam, in the storm drains you can find “The phantom of Vengeance”. Climb through a gap in the wall where a grate may once have been and walk along the corridor until you see the doll on the right, in an alcove.

Rellik 11: The Trickster

“The star whose desires knew no limits” is right at the end of the game. Walking towards the final location, instead of going left, turn right and find a weird house door in the woods. Go through it and you will find the Rellik on the floor.

The Casting of Frank Stone rellik guide: Rellik 12: The Champion

You can’t miss this one, and we won’t spoil it here. But stay for the post-credits scene and you will automatically unlock the 12th Rellik in the game. Enjoy.

Congratulations, you now have every rellik in the game. Now go and get the good ending, and keep everyone alive.