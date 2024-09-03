The Casting of Frank Stone: trophy and achievements guide

The Casting of Frank Stone has 32 trophies and achievements, with 16 hidden, and we’re here to help with unlocking them all.

A lot of them are story related, but it’s worth noting that to unlock all the The Casting of Frank Stone trophy and achievements you will need multiple playthroughs. This is due to there being ones for everyone surviving, and everyone dying. Also, some characters have multiple methods they can die or survive.

So without further ado, here’s all 32 of the The Casting of Frank Stone trophy and achievements, and how to get them.

Motif: played a familiar theme on the piano

During chapter two as Madi, you need to explore upstairs as soon as you take control. “The lullaby that haunts the dark forest” is in a bedroom, near a piano. You need to play the piano for the “Motif” trophy/achievement here.

Db, C, Db, Bb are the notes you need, and this will also open a secret door. Follow the secret door down to another room where a Rellik is sitting waiting for you.

8 Bit Hero: Got the high score on the arcade machine

In chapter three when controlling Chris, you will head into a store to buy milk. Go to the arcade machine and get the high score.

Power of Two: maximised Jaime and Chris’ relationship

This is a longer trophy to get, as you’ll need to be nice to each other whenever you can be. Always side with one another, whoever you’re controlling. While you will have to “flee” at one point to keep everyone alive, when you meet up again later as Chris, you can choose not to punch Jaime (just fail the QTE action), and you will hug.

Tinkerer: repaired all generators

Unmissable: just play the story mode and fix everything. There are three generators in total.

Plunderer’s Instinct: collected all trinkets

You can find a trinket whenever there is a box that contains them in the area. This is the clue that something is nearby. Also, ensure you never leave an area with the “hold X/A” prompt until you’re sure you have found everything. If you are happy to do another playthrough, use the “plunderer’s instinct” which unlocks when you complete the game once, which lets you click the left stick to show when an item is nearby. There are 12 in total.

That belongs in a museum: collected all artifacts

There are 30 artifacts, and these range from collectible paperwork to items themselves. There are ten in each time zone, and you can check your progress via the Cutting Room Floor option after completing (or after first saving if you have the deluxe edition). You can also use the plunderer’s instinct on a second playthrough.

Entity Displeased: everyone survived

To make sure everyone survives, use our separate guide for this trophy.

Merciless Killer: Madison, Jaime, Chris, Sam, and Linda were killed

You need to pretty much do the opposite to the “Entity Displeased” trophy, however there are some key elements:

Chapter 5: as Jaime, try to help Chris when Frank Stone shows up

Ensure Madison keeps the pendant: she cannot survive the story if she wears this

Sam has multiple failure opportunities, and can be absorbed by Frank Stone near the end, as well

As Linda in chapter 14, fail the skill check and Frank will kill her

After sending Chris back to 1980, near the end make sure you do not save her as Sam with the camera

The Campfire: completed the story

Story related, cannot be missed.

Plangonologist: collected all the Relliks

You can use the plunderer’s instinct and cutting room floor to check for these, or our individual guide that shows the location for all 12 of the Relliks.

The Champion: collected all The Champion artifacts

Will unlock on the way to the That belongs in a museum trophy/achievement.

The Storyteller: collected all the storyteller artifacts

Will unlock on the way to the That belongs in a museum trophy/achievement.

Murder Mill: collected all the Murder Mill artifacts

Will unlock on the way to the That belongs in a museum trophy/achievement.

Skills? Check!: succeeded 5 skill checks in a row

When you’re fixing a generator, make sure you never fail.

It’s all in the reflexes: succeeded 10 great skill checks

Once you’ve unlocked “Skills? Check!”, you can repeat chapters to play these parts again, and you need to get the small sliver of colour on the wheel to get a “great” check.

All seeing: unlocked every branch in the cutting room floor

There are 224 branching paths for The Casting of Frank Stone and to get this achievement you’ll need to see every one. This means killing everyone, saving everyone, and choose every permutation throughout the game.

Spoiler warning: the final 16 achievements and trophies for The Casting of Frank Stone are story related, or spoilers, so read on at your peril!

Saviour: Sam stopped Frank Stone

During the first chapter you need to shoot Frank Stone. Take the walkway as a path, and don’t fail any skill checks, and this will unlock.

Easy money: Jaime accepted the bribe from Sam

During chapter two, be defiant and refuse to leave the mill, and Sam will bribe you. Accept it to unlock this trophy.

Fellow traveler: Madi picked up the hitchhiker

At the start of chapter two, as Madi, pull over to pick up the hitchhiker: Linda.

Five finger discount: Jaime stole money from Bonnie

TBC

Lumpkin and Livin’: learned that Tom stopped drinking due to Sam’s kindness

In the prologue when Sam is about to open the grate and head into the depths of the mill, be nice to Tom and ask him to call for backup while giving him the ear. Later in 1980, when you head home to look over the news articles (after Chris invites Robert with the group), there’s a cassette tape on a nearby table. Pick it up and put it in the player which is opposite on another table. You’ll hear from Tom first-hand how he stopped drinking due to Sam’s kindess.

Open Sesame: Solved the Gate Puzzle

Story related, cannot be missed.

Stan of Cleaves: Stan was cut into pieces in the horologium

To get this trophy/achievement, you will need to send Chris back to her time when she enters 2024. After this you will get a scene with the room collapsing around you and Stan will have a QTE event. Fail this and he will get sliced up.

Back to the…Past: Chris was successfully sent back to 1980

During the scene where Chris enters 2024, you must send her back to her time for this achievement.

Tsap… eht ot Kcab: Chris was sent to 1980, though something went wrong

We haven’t fully checked this yet, but we believe you have to keep Chris in 2024, and make sure she doesn’t get the pendant, then have her go through the projector screen in the end scene.

Bad dog: Found Merlin’s collar

In chapter 9 as Linda after leaving the room that blocks you with steam, you will find the collar in a corner by some turned off lights, and a bit of mesh fencing.

Escape Artist: freed Jaime from the hook

In chapter 13 as Sam, you need to find Jaimie in the storm drains and free him. Most of this is a cut-scene, but you will need to fend off Frank using the camera. It happens quite quickly and is the most challenging of the Frank/Camera encounters, but shouldn’t be too hard.

Memento Mori: Jaime’s jaw was removed by Frank Stone

In chapter 13 as Sam, find Jaime in the storm drains. You must fail the Frank Stone encounter (with the camera) and he will kill Jaime. Also, ensure you did “flee” in chapter five as Jaime, or he won’t be alive for this to occur.

Nothing personal: shot Augustine

TBC

Friendly Fire: Sam shot Madi

For this trophy you need to ensure Madi KEEPS the pendant herself, but also that when playing as Linda, you do not take Sam’s gun, and take his diary instead. Now, in Chapter 14 when Augustine hypnotises Madi, Sam can shoot Madi. Do not shoot Frank Stone, as this will not work.

Phagocytosis: Madi was hypnotised and absobed by Frank Stone

As per the friendly fire trophy, make sure Madi gets the pendant, and then do nothing to stop her being grabbed by Frank Stone in chapter 14.

Camera Shy: warded off the killer with the 8mm camera

Self explanatory, do not fail the camera sections whenever Frank Stone appears.