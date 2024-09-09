Podcast 552: Astro Bot, Visions of Mana, The Casting of Frank Stone

What’s that, a flying pig… no, it’s actually a podcast about video games from us, and yes, we’ve got some explaining to do.

While we’ve been away, so many games have come (and gone), but rather than make the first one back after a few months away a sixteen hour epic, we decided to talk about Astro Bot, which we’re all loving. After that, it’s time to see what Chris Hyde thinks of Visions of Mana, especially given the series contains one of his favourite games of all time. Lastly, it’s time to see what choices we made in The Casting of Frank Stone, which we all seem to be falling in different places on, critique wise. Of course listener correspondence is back, too, and that’s where we explain our two month absence.

