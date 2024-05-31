Astro Bot announced, coming this September

PlayStation has announced the long-awaited new game from Team Asobi, Astro Bot, and it’s coming this year. Specifically, it’ll hit PlayStation 5 on September 6th.

Speaking on the official PlayStation blog, Nicolas Doucet, Studio Director at Team Asobi said: “We listened to your comments and now, Astro is back in a super-sized space adventure, his biggest to date”, which will be music to the ears of fans, since the PS5 pre-installed title was fantastic, but left everyone wanting more of Astro Bot.

Doucet continues: “In this brand-new game, you will explore 6 galaxies and over 80 levels in search of Astro’s scattered crew. Hold on tight to your Dual Speeder and dive down to each unique planet, from lush forests, sandy beaches, hot volcanoes to more surprising locations such as a gigantic hourglass or the canopy of a singing tree!”

To get help on his mission, Astro can use over 15 new abilities offering unique play styles. As you would expect from an Astro game, these take full advantage of the DualSense controller, its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers so you can feel every little step along the journey. Among the many new powers, you will find Barkster, the Bulldog Booster that lets you air-dash and smash through enemies, metal and glass, the Twin-Frog Gloves that offer long-range punching and the ability to swing and the Giant Sponge that lets you suck up water from the environment to grow huge and cause massive (and slightly moist) destruction. Combined with improved Astro controls, these new powers take the Astro platforming experience to new heights, while remaining accessible for all.

There’s no word yet if it’ll have PSVR2 support, but the trailer does make it look more like Astro’s Playroom than Astro Bot Rescue Mission. There will be over 70 new types of enemy for the new game, with bosses at the end of each galaxy, and as usual with a game featuring Astro, there’ll be a celebration of all things PlayStation with guests from other games.

Astro Bot is coming to PlayStation 5 on September 6th.