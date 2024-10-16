Astro Bot speed run levels coming over five weeks, starting tomorrow

One of the very few things missing from the incredible platform experience that is Astro Bot was the speed run levels we have from Astro’s Playroom. That’s being “fixed”, starting tomorrow (October 17th) with the first of a weekly content drop coming from Team Asobi.

Confirmed on the official PlayStation blog, Nicolas Doucet, Studio Director at Team Asobi said: “First, on behalf of Team Asobi, I would like to say a big thank you to all the Astro Bot players. We couldn’t be happier seeing the reactions from players, both young and old(er). It’s warmed the hearts of all the little crew Bots here at Team Asobi HQ.”

Regarding the speed run levels, Doucet said: “These levels will test your platforming skills and alongside an online leaderboard, will give you the chance to compete against all your PlayStation friends.”

“In Building Speed, with the help of Barkster, the bulldog booster, you will blast your way through a sky-high city. Dodge cranes, smash through crates, and even speed through a flying car wash on the way to rescue your stranded crew.

Following on from this we will release a brand new speedrun level each week, so by the time you have perfected every jump, hover and spin in one level, a new challenge will await you.”

Here’s the release schedule, then:

Oct 17: Building Speed

Oct 24: Let it Slide

Oct 31: Spring-loaded Run

Nov 7: Helium Heights

Nov 14: Rising Heat

The levels will be added at no extra cost (they’re free), and each level will contain two new special bots to rescue, making a total of ten to add to your collection. Doucet adds: “We gave a sneak peek of Eve from Stellar Blade and the Helldivers. However, as for who is next, well that’s for you to find out. So, get busy rescuing.”

Astro Bot is out now for PlayStation 5.