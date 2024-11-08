Dead by Daylight getting new chapter, Doomed Course

Dead by Daylight is getting new a new chapter called Doomed Course, bringing a new killer and survivor from November 28. Available now via the Steam public test build, this new chapter features The Houndmaster, a killer who’s mind was shattered after the brutal death of her father. Taurie Cain almost became something much worse, but when The Fog came she took a different path and became a survivor instead.

The official description for The Houndmaster has been released:

Doomed Course’s Killer, The Houndmaster, otherwise known as Portia Maye, stands as one of the most unique and tragic characters to enter the Dead by Daylight universe. Beginning life as a curious, kind-hearted girl, Portia’s mind was shattered when she was forced to witness the brutal torture and murder of her father at the hands of pirates in the 19th century. Consumed by her hatred, she grew up alone on the mysterious Dragon’s Tooth Island in the Bermuda Triangle, devoting her life to inflicting pain on those responsible. The only remaining tie to her humanity – the bond she shares with her hulking dog Snug, a gift from her father, who aids her in the hunt.

Snug is the first ever AI-controlled animal companion in Dead by Daylight, and they will have to distinct commands to help The Houndmaster hunt down survivors. The Chase command sends Snug towards survivors and bring them back towards Portia. The Search command helps to reveal survivors by sniffing them out.

The official synopsis for Taurie Cain is as follows:

Only the smallest slice of Dead by Daylight’s Survivors can be deemed morally grey, and of those few, none walk that line more dangerously than Taurie Cain. Born and raised in the Black Talon cabal, a clandestine cult dedicated to understanding and worshipping The Entity, Taurie lost her mother and brother exploring a Bleed – an overlap between our world and The Entity’s Realm. ​ She returned from the Bleed, her heart touched by darkness, more certain than ever that her destiny lay in serving The Entity. However, when The Fog finally came to take her, she discovered that her service would not come as a Killer… but a Survivor.

You can watch the official trailer below: