Riven will be coming to Meta Quest 2 and 3

Previously confirmed for Windows VR solutions and flat-screen devices, developer Cyan Worlds has confirmed Riven is coming to Meta Quest 2 and 3.

If the name “Riven” sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the sequel to Myst, which Cyan Worlds also made a full remake of back in 2020 on Meta Quest. Riven itself was originally released in 1997, and is a full remake of that game.

While the developer doesn’t specify how it’ll be different, the press release does confirm that “players will explore the game with the same sense of immersion and freedom that comes from actually being in this world—especially on Meta Quest 3, where Riven will take advantage of the headset’s increased power and higher resolution to deliver a truly spectacular experience.”

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

Riven is a modern remake of 1997’s monster hit Riven: The Sequel to Myst, and a love letter to the classic narrative-driven puzzle games of the ’90s. When exploring the decaying age of Riven the player will feel like an archeologist, slowly unraveling the many mysteries revealed through careful exploration of Riven’s five enigmatic islands. Players will lose themselves in the world as they uncover clues, decipher foreign languages, and immerse themselves in the game’s intricate lore. Combining the next-generation 3D visuals of Unreal Engine 5 and the processing power of the Meta Quest virtual reality system brings a previously unattainable level of immersion to gamers. With new puzzles, expanded storylines, and breathtaking visuals, even those who know the original by heart will find themselves lost again in its depths.

“One of the most astounding experiences for me is being fully immersed in Riven in VR with no strings attached on Meta Quest 3,” stated Cyan Worlds co-founder Rand Miller. “It’s mind-blowing to have jumped from the original static images to wrapping myself in Riven.”

Here’s some of the key features from the latest press release:

Immersive Environments and Stunning Graphics: Explore surreal islands, each meticulously crafted with unparalleled attention to detail, from dense, lush jungles to awe-inspiring caverns.

An Expanded World To Explore: Encounter an immersive and visually stunning world that will captivate newcomers and reveal new mysteries for long-time fans.

Fully Re-imagined Gaming Experience: Experience Riven like never before, with free movement through a real-time 3D environment. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer returning to Riven or a newcomer eager to explore Riven's mysteries for the first time, this immersive and visually stunning world will captivate you.

Truly Immersive Experience Developed in Parallel for Flatscreen and VR: Cyan Worlds is simultaneously developing the flatscreen and VR versions of the game to ensure a high-quality experience regardless of players' platform of choice.

Riven is coming to VR and non-VR screens this Summer. You can wishlist it now on Meta Quest store.