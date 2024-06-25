Welcome to Part 8 of our Riven walkthrough for 2024. In case you didn’t realise, this is a fully remade version of the classic sequel to Myst, and as such, the puzzles and solutions are completely different. In Part 8 of our Riven walkthrough 2024 we continue your journey through the entire game, so you never get stuck, lost, or frustrated with a puzzle in the remake.

Riven (2024) | Complete Walkthrough

Part 8 – Tay

a. Capture



You reappear facing a dark lake in a dark world. Turn around and head into the room in front of you. You will see an effigy of Gehn before you. Once you interact with it, you will hear some noise, as from a side door, two people enter. One of them blows a dart at you, rendering you unconscious.

After brief glimpses of you travelling by boat somewhere, you wake up in a small room, with no obvious means of escape.

ACHIEVEMENT: A Warm Welcome

As you begin to walk around the room you will automatically get this achievement

After a few moments, a cut scene will play and the door to your cell will open. A woman walks in holding two books and speaks to you in an unknown language. She places the books on the side and then leaves. Once you can move again, go ahead and pick up the two books. One of these is a Linking Book to a prison where they need you to trap Gehn. The other is Catherine’s journal. Read Catherine’s journal completely to understand more about the backstory of her and the Moiety. She also reveals crucial information you will need on your quest.

Firstly there is a drawing in it with the annotations:

SECRET PASSAGE TO REBEL LINKING ROOM. 3 BOLU MUST BE LIT

Copy down this picture, either by drawing it in your notes or taking a photo to refer to later.

Further into the book, Catherine also reveals a code in Moiety numbers, definitely note this code down as it is crucial for the end of the game:

Finish reading all the pages of the journal. Then you are free to leave your cell.

b. Returning to Riven

When you exit your cell, a lot of the ways to explore are guarded off, so there’s really only one route to follow. Follow the path around the buildings until you come to an elevator on your left. Enter and take the elevator down. Straight ahead of you is a building which hosts the Linking Book back to Riven. Interact with it to be taken back there.

You’ll find yourself back in the room with all the stones with markings on them, where you first left for Tay. Turn around and back out of the passageway. When you reach the door you opened to reach this passageway, instead of passing through it, interact with it’s handle instead. It will close the door but also reveal to you another passage to your right.

Take the passage and then you’ll see a door in the cave with suspicious movement markings on the floor. Interact with the lever to the left of the door to open this secret door. Head into this “new” room. You’ll find you’ve actually been in here before, but you would have mistook it for a corridor and just gone straight past.

ACHIEVEMENT: Hidden in Plain Sight

If you jotted down the image from Catherine’s diary, this room is what it is referring to. Light the correct Bolu in this room to reopen the secret passageway. Doing so will get you this achievement.

Take the stairs upwards, and continue straight and you’ll soon realise where you are, the open area in Jungle Island near totem number 5. Make your way back to the Mag-Lev and take it to return back to Temple Island.