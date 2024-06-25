Welcome to Part 9 of our Riven walkthrough for 2024. In case you didn’t realise, this is a fully remade version of the classic sequel to Myst, and as such, the puzzles and solutions are completely different. In Part 9 of our Riven walkthrough 2024 we continue your journey through the entire game, so you never get stuck, lost, or frustrated with a puzzle in the remake.

Riven (2024) | Complete Walkthrough

Part 9 – Back to Temple Island

a. Temple Island Marble

Once back on Temple Island, exit the Mag-Lev, and make your way into the temple. Head left through the door and upwards and over the bridge to the Rotating Room. Rotate the room until you can access the Spinning Dome, and head to the Stroboscope as usual. You can check on the dome with your lens, but we know the symbol for Temple Island is as follows:

Press the button on the Stroboscope correctly, then make your way into the dome and the final part of the Starry Expanse. You know what to do in here now, so extend the walkway, and line up the central area with the Temple Island walkway. Then head to the marble machine to fire the final beam. We have now done all five, and can now operate that central device in the gold dome.

b. Gold Dome Puzzle

We’ll be bringing together pretty much everything else we have noted down thus far to solve this next big puzzle. Head back to the Rotating Room and rotate it until you can get back into the Gold Dome building. Head over to the Linking Book area in the central of the dome. You will notice each of the pipes has a canister in it now courtesy of your work in the Starry Expanse. There is a button to your right, press it to fire up this machine.

Five power marbles will be dispensed, each with a different colour, and then you get raised up to a different floor with these marbles. Flip the lever on your left to reveal a 5×5 grid and a slider above it. Here’s where we bring all our notes together.

Firstly, we can now deduce the colour of Boiler Island. Up to now this is what we learned from Gehn’s Spy Room:

Temple: Green

Jungle: Red

Boiler: Unknown – the light didn’t work

Prison: Blue

Survey: Orange

Given we now have the five colours in terms of the marbles, Boiler Island must be purple as the rest are accounted for. Now we just need to place those marbles correctly on the 5×5 grid. Remember when we successfully located each island on the grid in Survey Island, well now we can translate that to colours to give us our solution. See below:

So place each coloured marble into this position on the grid. That is half the puzzle done. Now we need to turn our attention to the slider above the grid. For this piece, you need to move the coloured pieces on the slider to where they should be based on the marble work you did in Gehn’s Laboratory. If you remember each island was attributed a +/- number compared to the base number of the marble. And your base number was the number at which you struck it with the machine, and the arrow stayed dead centre and the marble glowed.

Unfortunately, each solution is different for each playthrough, so it will be down to your own calculations, but move each coloured slider based on its island colour. The sliders cannot overlap, so you’ll need to place Purple first, then Blue, then Green, Orange, and finally Red.

IMPORTANT: Once everything is in place, before you do anything else, save your game on a fresh save file. At this point we get the option to get multiple different endings to the game, and reloading here means you won’t have to redo any of the game.

Once the marbles and sliders are in their correct position, pull the lever to the left again, if you did it all correctly, the light above it should turn white. Press it and you will be taken back down the main floor area. Only now you can interact with the Linking Book. Do so, to be taken to Area 233.