Riven (2024) is a remake of the original Riven title by Cyan, Inc, and having finished the game, we’ve compiled a complete walkthrough to help you through its fiendish puzzles. There have been some tweaks made to the game since the 1997 original, so the same solutions back then won’t necessarily work here. As such you may need a helping hand to see you through. Read on to find our complete walkthrough of Riven (2024).

Spoiler Alert

It perhaps goes without saying, but in order to walk you through Riven (2024), we’ll need to spoil the puzzles quite a lot, to explain what they mean, and what they are asking of you. Also, to avoid pointless backtracking we’ll be revealing what certain pieces of information are important at certain points in your journey. We’ll be recommending that you note these down for puzzles later on. As such, only read this walkthrough if you do not mind such things being spoiled. Alternatively, you can click on the various links below to jump to the right area and focus on the puzzle you need.

Riven (2024) | Complete Walkthrough