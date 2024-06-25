Welcome to Part 10 of our Riven walkthrough for 2024. In case you didn’t realise, this is a fully remade version of the classic sequel to Myst, and as such, the puzzles and solutions are completely different. In Part 10 of our Riven walkthrough 2024 we continue your journey through the entire game, so you never get stuck, lost, or frustrated with a puzzle in the remake.

Riven (2024) | Complete Walkthrough

Part 10 – Area 233

a. Setting a trap

ACHIEVEMENT: The Cage has finally Failed

Using the Linking Book and reaching Area 233 will bag you this achievement.

You will appear inside a cage in Area 233, with not much to do. Before long Gehn will appear and explain to you his plans, thoughts, and perspective on all that has happened. He knows you have the Linking Book, but he doesn’t suspect at this point it is a trap Atrus has made for him. He will request the book and you will automatically hand it over.

Gehn will study it, and then after a moment, pause and seem to think something over. He is clearly wary of it being a trap, so asks you to use the book first, as proof it is legitimate.

ACHIEVEMENT: Perhaps it Would Be Best

If you agree to use the book on Gehn’s first request, you will get this achievement.

Alternatively, you can refuse, which will irritate Gehn, he will demand you return when you are ready to use it.

ALTERNATE ENDING ACHIEVEMENT: Finality

If you refuse to enter the Linking Book yourself on Gehn’s request, he will be irritated, and ask you to return when you are read.. If you keep returning to Area 233 and refusing his request, he will ultimately get so annoyed, that he shoots you, ending your game, but getting you this achievement.

ENDING ACHIEVEMENT: This is where our paths must part

Whatever ending you choose to get first, on the first time you see credits, you will get this achievement.

Assuming you used the Linking Book initially (or reloaded a save to do so) this will give Gehn the confidence that the Linking Book is safe to use. He will use it himself, transferring you back out of the book, and trapping himself inside. The Linking Book returns to your inventory.

ALTERNATE ENDING ACHIEVEMENT: This must be the End for You

With the Linking Book back, if you choose to look at it yourself, you will free Gehn. Having been trapped in the book, he will know it is a trap, and not use it again. Instead leaving you trapped in there forever, ending your game. Do this to get this achievement.

b. Gathering information

Whatever choices you have made, and however many reloads you’ve done, you will eventually have Gehn trapped in the book, and be free from the cage in Area 233. You can now look around the area. There are a few bits and bobs to see, but nothing of actual importance on this floor. When you are ready to progress, pull the handle on the wall to lower the cage in the central, and then take the ladder down to Gehn’s bedchamber.

By Gehn’s bed is a journal, which you will want to read all of for some more clues.

ACHIEVEMENT: The Journey of Another

After reading Gehn’s journal all the way through you should get this achievement, which is earned by reading through every page of every journal in the game.

At the end of the journal are a few D’ni numbers of interest. See the image below:

We know from our notes that these translate to

Keta 5

Father 2, 3

Anna 2, 3, 5

These are codes for the machine at the window, which provide Gehn with visual messages. It should already be set to 5, so you can go ahead and interact with the handle on the right to play the message from Keta. Once it is finished, interact with the small panel at the front to open it. You will find the far right light – number 5 in the sequence – is lit. Turn on the other combinations from Gehn’s journal to see the other two messages, from Father and Anna, in turn. They are quite long messages, however…

ACHIEVEMENT: A Great Deal of History

Listening to all three of Gehn’s messages all the way through will get you this achievement

Now return to the bedside table where you found the journal, and there is also a silver timepiece. You can see it below:

Interacting with this timepiece will cause it to make a selection of noises in a row. It may be different per playthrough, but for us, it was:

snap, snap, ding, ding ding

For those of you with a good memory, these are some of the sounds for the passcode for Catherine’s cell. So make a note of it, so we can use it shortly.

Now we head up back the ladder, and interact with the Linking Book to head back to Riven to finish this journey once and for all.