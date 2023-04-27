Top 6 Video Games for College Students to Play in 2023

If you’re exhausted from schoolwork or simply bored, you’ll likely be looking for a way to unwind. In that case, video games are among the best options for students. They’re fun, exciting, can serve as a creative outlet, and even be educational! So, in this article, we go over the best six games college students should check out in 2023.

Best Video Games for College Students This Year

Video games offer students many benefits. If you don’t trust this statement, you are welcome to see this resource for more information. When it comes to videogame options, these six videos games are some of the best for college students:

Call Of Duty Warzone

The Last Of Us Part 1

Among Us

Assassin’s Creed

Civilization

FIFA 23

1. Call Of Duty Warzone

Warzone is an online shooting game you can play with friends or strangers online. It runs great on most PC builds and is available on Xbox and PlayStation. Season 3 of Warzone just dropped recently, and the gaming community is loving it. The developers have listened to users' feedback from the last two seasons, which has led to better game mechanics.

2. The Last Of Us

This game is by no means a new one, but it remains a classic. It is set in a ravaged world where humans are in a constant battle for survival against the infected and each other. Both parts of the game are great, offering unparalleled graphics, wonderful scenery, and vibrant characters. Following up on the success of the Netflix show, The Last of Us has recently made a comeback with the PC port. Windows and Xbox gamers who have always wanted to play this game but didn’t have a PlayStation can now enjoy it on the latest generation of advanced graphics.

3. Assassin’s Creed

If you want to learn a bit about history while having fun at the same time, consider playing the Assassin’s Creed series. The game has many fictional elements, but it still does an excellent job of cultural storytelling. For instance, with Assassin’s Creed Origins, you can climb one of the pyramids. In addition, the visuals and sounds are immersive, especially if you are playing on a gaming PC with an RTX graphics card.

4. Among Us

Among Us is a fun multiplayer game that can be played online or on a local Wi-Fi. It involves using social deduction to identify the imposter in the playing group. This game can be hilarious to play and watch. Consider hosting a few matches with your friends.

5. Civilization

This strategy game involves taking different cultures and people and then building their civilization from prehistoric ages to the near future.

6. FIFA 23

The video game FIFA, and not the world football governing body, is a single and multiplayer soccer game. This is the latest version of this game. FIFA 23 uses AI and machine learning to give an authentic look to player movement and other aspects of game physics. Also, this will be the last year this game will be called FIFA, as moving forward, it’ll be replaced with EA Sports FC. So, make sure to play it while you still can.

In Conclusion

A relaxed mind can perform the best. This is true in many aspects of life, including college. If you want to have fun as a student, consider playing any of the games mentioned in this article.

Author’s Bio

Charlie Martin is a writer and video game streamer. He enjoys online multiplayer games as they allow him to hone his skills and meet new people. In his free time, Charlies prefers to spend quality time with family.