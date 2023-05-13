According to a study, cricket is the second most famous sport in the United Kingdom, averaging over 505,000 searches per month. Keeping this information in mind, the importance of cricket amongst the people residing within the UK cannot be understated. All fans of the sport take it very seriously and are at the edge of their seat throughout the entire match, especially if it’s a nail-biter. Although there have been quite a few gut-wrenching and memorable matches throughout the sport’s history, some iconic games are etched within the hearts of every cricket fan.

Let us discuss the most iconic T20 cricket matches in more detail.

Iconic T20 Cricket Matches

T20 matches are known to be one of the more fast-paced cricket matches and often produce unpredictable results, with a succession of 4 boundaries in a row turning the game upside down. Even though many T20 matches have had a lasting impact on the fans, three of them are especially iconic and have been ingrained within the minds of the fans, which are:

Let us explore these iconic T20 matches in greater detail, explaining what happened and how they resulted in unforgettable cricket highlights.

World T20 Final 2007 – India Vs. Pakistan

No rivalry in cricket history is as heated and intense as the world-famous Pakistan and India cricket rivalry. It is why not only the fans of the team but all cricket fans worldwide have their eyes glued to their screen whenever these teams play against each other.

Although there have been many memorable matches between these two teams, none is as much of a spectacle as the famous world T20 final, which put the two biggest rivals against each other. The stakes were never higher, as the winner of this match would not only be winning the cup, but they would also have bragging rights of being the better team, further adding fuel to the fire.

This clash began with the toss, which India won, and they chose to bat first. Both the teams were performing their very best, with Gautam Gambhir, the opening batsman, putting the team on the scoreboard with 75 runs throughout 54 balls. Not only that, but Gautam had also smashed a few boundaries, netting eight fours and two sixes for himself.

Rohit Sharma also showed he wanted the cup just as much, contributing to the overall score with 30 runs off 16 balls played. India’s batting resulted in a target of 157 runs for the Pakistani team to chase in 20 overs. Although the Pakistani team was just as motivated to win, India proved to be the better team in this match. They had shut down the men in green, locking them down with a score of 77-6 in 12 overs, with Misbah trying to hold the score together with 43 runs of his own.

However, the match reached dangerously close, with Pakistan needing six runs to be victorious. Still, Misbah got caught by Sreesanth, which marked the end of the game and the first-ever T20 tournament victory for the Indian team.

India Vs. West Indies – August 2016

West Indies was known for being one of the best teams out there during that time, and they showed their value in the world of cricket by opening and scoring an absolute monster of a target for the Indian team to chase. Even though their star batsman, Chris Gayle, was not involved in this match, West Indies proved they are just as formidable, with an astounding total of 245-6 for India to chase.

Due to the absence of Gayle, the opening lineup was a bit different, with Johnson Charles and Evin Lewis stepping up to the pitch and carrying the game with a partnership of 179 runs, with Johnson scoring 100 and Evin with 79 runs. However, the Indian team was nothing to scoff at, as they showed that the match was yet to be decided, with Rohit Sharma opening and scoring 62 for the team, jumpstarting the chase.

On top of that, Rahul was on fire that day, scoring a T20 century with 110 runs. Even though it seemed like India was giving West Indies a run for their money, the Windies quickly retaliated, with a record-breaking one-run victory, ending with a historical aggregate run total of 489 runs in a single match.

World T20 Final 2016 – West Indies Vs. England

Eden Gardens was home to one of the most historical T20 finals in 2016, where the previous T20 winners, West Indies and England, clashed in the 2016 finals to determine who would sit on the throne and be the first-ever two-time T20 winning team. The match began with England choosing to bat first, and even though they had a tumultuous start, with both of their openers out in the first two overs, they swiftly regained their pace and proved that they deserved to be in the finals, ending up with an impressive target of 155-9.

However, the Windies also faced quite a shocking start, losing their precious ace batsman, Chris Gayle, with just four runs, resulting in West Indies scoring 5-2. Not only that, but they also faced challenges later on, as they were reduced to 104-5 with just five overs remaining. England seemed to be on its way to claiming the two-time T20 cup victory, and only a miracle could net the Windies this win.

West Indies truly pulled off a miraculous win, with Marlon Samuels staying unbeaten for 85 runs and Brathwaite, playing like a man possessed, smashing four consecutive sixes off of Ben Stokes during the first four balls of his over, netting West Indies the victory and the title of being the first ever two-time T20 winners in the history of the sport.