Nintendo Switch Online gets more Game Boy Advance Mario titles

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack just got bigger by three games thanks to a May update adding more Mario fun. Now available as part of the full Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, Nintendo has added Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2, and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3.

These three titles join Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 to complete the Super Mario Advance series on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo adds that “Plus, an updated version of the original arcade classic Mario Bros. is included in every game in the Super Mario Advance series for some POW Block striking, online multiplayer fun for up to four players”.

Check out the trailer for the three new additions, below:

While it’s great to see these titles added (and they’re great games!), people are likely very busy with the upcoming release schedule, let alone the fact that 10/10 scoring The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just released on Nintendo Switch, too. In our review, I said that “There is just so much mystery and exploration on offer here. Even forty hours in I was discovering items that I just didn’t know what to do with. There are vehicles I’ve yet to design, and caves I haven’t yet spelunked. It doesn’t feel like five years since Breath of the Wild, but Tears of the Kingdom feels fresh, exciting, and a proper adventure in a way I can’t remember many games feeling like, and a few frame rate issues can’t dampen the enthusiasm I have for it.

I am almost envious of anyone playing this one fresh, because I had so many moments my head was in my hand in sheer astonishment. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom might just end up being one of the best games ever made, with unparalleled exploration that offers freedom and creativity on a scale never before seen”.