Skullcandy reveals Crusher ANC 2 headphones

Skullcandy has unveiled the Crusher ANC 2 headphones, one of its biggest launches to date, that will feature patented “adjustable sensory bass” being taken to the next level as there are a host of new features on the Crusher ANC 2 set.

At under £200, the new headphones have been upgraded over the original pair, adding Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), features you can upgrade, and hands–free voice control. The Crusher Evo headphones were out of stock almost everywhere, and Skullcandy says the stock for them on its site sold out over 9 times, in large part thanks to videos that went viral on TikTok, such as this one, and this one – both of which leave me worried for Chris White’s ears, as he’s going to be reviewing the Crusher ANC 2s for us soon.

The Crusher ANC 2 headphones have been designed to deliver personalized, customizable experiences for every listener, with Skull-i Smart Feature Technology, users are enabled to create and tune features to their unique hearing preferences. Lightweight and durable, these headphones boast design updates with comfortability in mind. Built with larger ear cups, an asymmetric yoke and a notch in the headband for improved comfort, ideal for all day wearing. The headphones are also flat-folding and collapsible, packaged in a durable travel case, making them perfect for on-the-go use.

“This latest generation of Crusher gives fans the bass response they loved in its predecessors, with th added feature of Active Noise Canceling,” said Jason Luthman, Director of Global Product Management. “We have been refining and improving the Crusher Technology for over a decade now, Crusher ANC 2 is our 7th iteration in the family. For those looking for a premium headphone, the all-new Crusher ANC 2 has it all and will no doubt deliver the world-class listening experience they crave, while layering on robust, in-demand features at a ridiculously good value”.

Here’s the list of features for the Skulllcandy Crusher ANC2 headphones (£199.99):

Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life (ANC off) – And up to 50 Hours of Battery Life with ANC turned on.

10 minutes of charging gives you up to 4 hours of playtime Adjustable Sensory Bass – Skullcandy’s patented bass technology, is responsible for the experiential bass for ‘Music You Can Feel’

If headphone is misplaced, simply “ring” it from the Tile app Durable, Lightweight Design – All-day comfort with asymmetrical, ergonomic earcup