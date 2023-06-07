World of Tanks Blitz has partnered with footballer Lukas Podolski

World of Tanks Blitz has announced it has teamed up with Lukas Podolski (ex Bayern Munich, Koln, and Arsenal player) for the launch of “seasons”, which it is calling the “largest content feature of the year”.

From MS-1 (Wargaming’s mobile development studio), World of Tanks Blitz is a free to play team-based MMO action game on mobile devices (iOS, Android), PC (Steam), and Nintendo Switch. The seasons will be three months each, adding events, rewards, and storylines, with the first season called “retropia”. Check out the trailer featuring Podolski below, and the official word on season 1.

Season 1: Retrotopia presents a captivating retrofuturistic universe offering players an opportunity to explore the vast possibilities of this exciting new era. Tankers have three months to enjoy the aesthetics, learn the story of the fantastic city, earn, and spend local currency – Kitcoins – and research three unique high tier seasonal tanks: Magnate, Fixer, Regressor. To familiarize oneself with the new Retrotopia lifestyle and to become the star of the Season, players need skills, an unstoppable will to win and, of course, a professional coach. World of Tanks Blitz team has found an ultimate mentor — Lukas Podolski, a world football star and renowned goal scorer.

From June 8th until June 18th, players can take part in the “top scorer quest” in the game. Doing so will net you rewards relating to Lukas Podolski, such as an avatar, “Powerful Shotprofile background, a Football Shirt Collectible Item with Lukas signature, a special football themed camouflage” and “much more”.

“We are constantly busy with creating new experiences for our players and experimenting with different themes and settings”, said Ilya Goncharov, WoT Blitz Content Creator Lead. “With Season 1 we are bringing a whole new world where technology, luxury, and elegance blend. We are happy to invite our players to be a part of the evolution the universe will go through over the next three months”.

Podolski himself said that “Being featured in a game with millions of players is fantastic. World of Tanks Blitz offers fun and entertainment, breaking boundaries along the way. I have prepared a special quest for tankers where they can win exclusive prizes from me, so I can’t wait to see the players’ reaction to my appearance in the game, and I’m confident they will have a blast”.