DNF Duel gets new character Spectre as part of the Season Pass

DNF Duel has received a brand new fighter to its roster as part of the Season Pass, introducing a dangerous female slayer called Spectre. Players can gain access right now as long as they’ve purchased the Season Pass.

Spectre, a female slayer, uses “Obsidian,” the deadly nodachi, and “White Fang,” the swift kodachi. Harnessing the power of the Ghost Fastener on the back of her hand, she showcases incredible air mobility, delivering swift strikes that confuse opponents by brutally attacking a broad area at once.

There has also been an update to the gameplay experience of DNF Duel via a patch that has been applied to all characters, as well as two powerful new systems detailed below:

The “Indomitable Spirit” system encourages more enhanced guarding strategies. Upon using it, block stun time becomes consistent while recoverable White Damage is received through a certain input while guarding.

The "Select Cube" system empowers players to strategically activate the Awakening system. By using "Gold Cube," players can unleash the Awakening effect at 30% HP or less. Using "Clear Cube" allows players to trigger a milder – yet impactful – effect when at 50% HP or less.

Players can purchase the Season Pass for $19.99 which includes four additional characters set to be released in the future. Individual characters, including Spectre, can be purchased for DNF Duel at a cost of $6.99.

We reviewed DNF Duel back in June last year and said, “DNF Duel is an extremely welcoming fighting game that I’d recommend to genre veterans and newcomers alike. The battles are tense, the visuals are out of this world and the inputs and tutorials make it really easy to pick up and play. I never thought I’d truly get into this genre of video game, but DNF Duel managed to drag me into it and I couldn’t be happier.”