Beyond Galaxyland announced, is a 2.5D adventure RPG coming later this year

United Label has announced Beyond Galaxyland, a 2.5D adventure-RPG “set among the stars”, that is coming later this year to PC and consoles. The game is developed by Sam Wright, and is inspired by classic sci-fi movies, and will hit PC, Switch, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.

The title is described as “an all-new take on the beloved RPG adventures of old, players will pinball around many diverse planets, skyrocketing through teeming jungles, neon-lit cities, and cybernetic casinos, Beyond Galaxyland blends classic platforming and puzzle solving, with an engaging active turn-based combat system, and epic boss battles against the Universe’s most wanted”.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Moments before the cataclysmic destruction of Earth by an unknown celestial destroyer of worlds known only as the ‘The End’, high schooler Doug is whisked away to Galaxyland – an idyllic, zoo-like solar system of planets. But is this so-called paradise truly as good as it seems? As Doug embarks on a galactic quest alongside his gun-toting pet guinea pig Boom Boom, a sentient robot called MartyBot, and a whole host of equally whacky companions, in a valiant effort to discover the truth behind Galaxyland and somehow undo the apocalypse of his Earth.

“I’m a huge fan of classic turn-based RPGs from the mid and late-1990s, and some of my favourites – such as Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy VII –have providedme a galaxy’s worth of inspiration when developing Beyond Galaxyland,” said Sam Enright. “I wanted to make a game that felt uniquely cinematic, while being within a familiar genre. I hope when gamers play it they’ll appreciate how Beyond Galaxyland’s pacing will often feel closer to a movie than a videogame. Doug, Boom Boom, and MartyBot’s adventures across and beyond Galaxyland is a very personal tale to me, and I can’t wait for people to experience their intergalactic story!”Darren Newnham,

CEO, United Label, said, “We’re so thrilled we get to publish Sam’s passion project later this year, and share Doug and Boom Boom’s incredible tale with the world… if not the Universe. He’s created an engaging and intimate sci-fi story that goes beyond the grinding gameplay some turn-based RPGs fall foul of, while injecting classic platform puzzler gameplay along the way.”

Here’s a list of the key features from the press release, too:

Active turn-based combat: Engage in strategic turn-based battles against a vast range of galactic nemeses, with time responsive defensive gameplay to minimise damage. Each party member has a range of unique abilities at their disposal, but for an additional tactical advantage, sneakily scan your enemy pre-battle to discover their strengths and weaknesses.

Engage in strategic turn-based battles against a vast range of galactic nemeses, with time responsive defensive gameplay to minimise damage. Each party member has a range of unique abilities at their disposal, but for an additional tactical advantage, sneakily scan your enemy pre-battle to discover their strengths and weaknesses. Interplanetary exploration: From the blizzard-swept planes of Arcos to the tropical jungle ravines of Erros, the neon-buzzing cities of Neo to the arid sand dunes of Xalm, explore a cosmic cluster of unique worlds, each with its own quests, environmental puzzles, and out-of-this-world characters.

From the blizzard-swept planes of Arcos to the tropical jungle ravines of Erros, the neon-buzzing cities of Neo to the arid sand dunes of Xalm, explore a cosmic cluster of unique worlds, each with its own quests, environmental puzzles, and out-of-this-world characters. A classic sci-fi adventure: A semi-open 2.5D adventure-RPGin a classic sci-fi fish-out-of-wate tale that pays homageto family-friendly adventure and sci-fi movies. Beyond Galaxyland’sstory features laughter, loss, peril and friendship, all dipped in a dazzling layer of neon-tastic pixels.

A semi-open 2.5D adventure-RPGin a classic sci-fi fish-out-of-wate tale that pays homageto family-friendly adventure and sci-fi movies. Beyond Galaxyland’sstory features laughter, loss, peril and friendship, all dipped in a dazzling layer of neon-tastic pixels. Epic boss battles: Encounter 25 epic bosses throughout many extraterrestrial travels, including colossal space dragons, flesh eating flowers, and the all-knowing bionic behemoth that is the Nexus Mind.

Encounter 25 epic bosses throughout many extraterrestrial travels, including colossal space dragons, flesh eating flowers, and the all-knowing bionic behemoth that is the Nexus Mind. Capture & utilise enemies: Successfully capture the many weird and wonderful creatures encountered on different worlds, each possessing exclusive abilities, and later unleash them during the heat of battle.

Beyond Galaxyland is coming to PC and consoles later this year.