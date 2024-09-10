Beyond Galaxyland gameplay overview trailer released

With just two weeks to go until Beyond Galaxyland is released, a new extended gameplay overview trailer has been released.

Clocking over five minutes in length, you can get a really good look at the game in action, showing of some of the RPG elements, the platforming, combat, collection mechanics, and the sentient guinea pig Boom Boom.

Check out the extended gameplay overview trailer below:

Inspired by classic sci-fi movies, Beyond Galaxyland is an intergalactic, 2.5D adventure-RPG set among the stars. Step into the sneakers of high-schooler Doug, as he’s whisked away to ‘Galaxyland’ – a zoo-like solar system of planets – on an epic quest to save Earth itself. An all-new take on the beloved RPG adventures of old, prepare for a journey like no other, skyrocketing through teeming jungles, neon-lit cities, and cybernetic casinos, with each new planet brimming with intriguing characters, fiendish adversaries, and many other surprises. Accompanied by Doug’s pet guinea pig – the pistol-wielding Boom Boom – and a sentient robot called MartyBot, together you must defend the world against an all-powerful entity known only as ‘The End’, before it conquers the Universe itself…

We recently spoke to developer Sam Enright about the game, where he revealed it has been in his head to make the game for “maybe ten years”, as well as saying that “this game is based on my love of Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy 7, and takes the most notes from those two by far.”

We have also had a few chances to play it, and we really liked it, with Chris White saying: “It might not be on your radar right now, but I hope after reading this you’ll pay it more attention. It could genuinely be a contender for GOTY, and I know I have a habit of getting over excited after a preview, but I’ve played two areas of Beyond Galaxyland now and haven’t seen a single thing I don’t like. With shades of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Pokémon, there’s so much to love about Sam Enright’s RPG that I’m more than ready to keep on exploring Galaxyland.”

Beyond Galaxyland is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 24.