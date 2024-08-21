Beyond Galaxyland gets its release date

United Label has announced that Sam Enright’s science fiction RPG Beyond Galaxyland has a release date of September 24. Launching on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the game from the Chicago-based game developer and music producer is going to impress a lot of people with its fun turn-based combat and space exploration.

Set among the stars, the game follows Doug, a high school student who’s whisked away to Galaxyland – a seemingly idyllic, zoo-like collection of planets – moments before the destruction of planet Earth by a celestial destroyer of worlds known only as ‘The End’. As Doug embarks on an interplanetary quest, pinballing around a cluster of diverse planets and biomes – including neon-lit cities, a cybernetic casino, and a desert set within the dead husks of starships – he’s joined by a ragtag medley of companions in a valiant effort to discover the truth behind Galaxyland and somehow undo the apocalypse of Earth.

We can’t wait for players to experience Beyond Galaxyland, and we hope you’re excited for the release date too. We’ve already played to previews of it, and in our most recent one we said “It might not be on your radar right now, but I hope after reading this you’ll pay it more attention. It could genuinely be a contender for GOTY, and I know I have a habit of getting over excited after a preview, but I’ve played two areas of Beyond Galaxyland now and haven’t seen a single thing I don’t like. With shades of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Pokémon, there’s so much to love about Sam Enright’s RPG that I’m more than ready to keep on exploring Galaxyland.

A trailer celebrating the announcement of the Beyond Galaxyland release date has been released and you can watch it below: