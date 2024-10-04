Beyond Galaxyland is now Steam Deck verified

A new patch has been deployed for the Steam version of Beyond Galaxyland, and it’s now Deck Verified, for those who love handheld gaming.

Developer Sam Enright posted the update to Steam, saying: “We’ve got exciting news to share! Beyond Galaxyland has officially been Steam Deck Verified, and we’ve just rolled out a new patch to improve the gameplay experience. Whether you’re exploring on your Steam Deck at home, or enjoying the game elsewhere, these updates are designed to enhance your adventure”

Enright says that: “Alongside Steam Deck verification, we’ve also released a patch to address key issues and improve gameplay, in particular on PlayStation DualShock and DualSense functionality, to enhance your experience”.

Here’s the fixes:

Fixed Rocket Launcher not carrying over to NG+.

Fixed characters falling out of bounds when using the Arcos lift to the surface.

Fixed PlayStation controller not being supported.

Changed the layout of the Arcadia Cliffside East platforming section.

Fixed Crafting 101 not updating properly when collecting Rope.

Adjusted the duration of Slow and Haste status effects.

Changed the ‘X’ icon when using a PlayStation controller.

Fixed the ribbon being cut off when saving to another slot on Steam Deck.

Added 2 new options in Gameplay: Flash Reduction and Ignore Rumble.

Regarding the Deck Verified update, the Enright said: “We’re thrilled to announce that Beyond Galaxyland is now fully Steam Deck Verified! After resolving a minor UI issue, the game has officially earned this status, meaning you can now experience smooth and seamless gameplay on your Steam Deck. With responsive controls and great performance, Beyond Galaxyland plays beautifully on Steam Deck, whether you’re at home or on the go.”

I played the entirety on Deck before it was verified, and it was ace there, so it must be seriously smooth after this update. The minor UI issue mentioned was indeed minor, but it’s nice that it’s been fixed.

We interviewed the developer before launch, which you can read here. Or you could check out our review, where Chris White said: “Beyond Galaxyland is filled with exciting combat and an engrossing story. I loved watching the relationships unfold just as much as I did the overarching story involving DreamCore, Malefactor, and other important facets of the narrative, but most of all I loved its characters. They’re relatable, likeable, and you’re always rooting for them. If you haven’t had your eye on this and love old-school science fiction and classic turn-based RPGs, this is definitely something you need to play.”

Beyond Galaxyland is out now for PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.