League of Legends 13.14 patch notes revealed, including new Soul Fighter event

League of Legends is getting a brand new summer event called Soul Fighter, as the full patch notes for the 13.14 update have become available. As part of the event, players will also get a new game mode called Arena, a new in-client metagame called Tournament of Souls, and a whole roster of fighters wearing the new Soul Fighter skinline.

The 13.14 patch will also mark the beginning of Ranked Split 2. It also intends to raise top lane carry potential, lower early jungle gank power, and nudge down bot lane mobility. There’s also going to be some quality of life adjustments to Zyra, Xerath, and Lissandra, some assassin tuning, and changes to balancing regarding ARAM.

Arena

It’s here! The new 2v2v2v2 game mode is launching this patch and we’re excited for all of you to try it out! In the new Arena game mode, four teams of two players each fight one another in rotating combat rounds. After each round of combat, they will power up with unique Augments until only one team is left standing. Combat takes place on four different battlefields which vary in size, terrain density, and theme. Champions from the Soul Fighter universe will make occasional cameo appearances in matches. Sometimes they’ll help, sometimes not so much.

Tournament of Souls

Tournament of Souls is a style-rating-focused combo-battler that takes place in the client. As Samira, you will gain Reputation by playing games of League, which in turn allows you to face new opponents and unlock new abilities for Samira to progress further in the tournament. The objective of the tournament is to become the champion by defeating all ten opponents. You can claim rewards after each victory and take on new challenges after unlocking the Story and Expert difficulty levels.

You can find the full 13.14 patch notes for League of Legends right here.