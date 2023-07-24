Mortal Kombat 1 shows off Li Mei, Baraka, Homelander, and more at SDCC

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios revealed a ton of new characters for Mortal Kombat 1 at SDCC, including Li Mei, Tanya, and Baraka. Along with the latest playable characters announced, six playable characters to feature in the post-launch Kombat Pack DLC were also revealed, featuring The Boys’ Homelander, Invincible’s Omni-Man, and Peacemaker.
There were two trailers released which featured all of the announced fighters for Mortal Kombat 1 including Baraka, and you can watch them below. NetherRealm has made a lot of people happy with these announcements, and building up to launch there will be a lot more news, so keep checking back for all the latest.
Main Roster & Kameo Fighters:
- Li Mei – The former member of the Umgadi now serves as a constable in Outworld’s police force and has an array of magical abilities at her disposal
- Tanya – Leader of the Umgadi, she is a skilled fighter and one of the order’s most trusted members
- Baraka – An outcast due to the Tarkat plague that has turned him into a deadly monster, he now leads his fellow afflicted Outworlders in battle
- Darrius – The klassic character returns as a Kameo Fighter, providing support during matches with a range of assisting moves
Kombat Pack:
- Quan Chi
- Ermac
- Takeda Takahashi
- Peacemaker (Based on DC’s The Suicide Squad film & Peacemaker series on Max)
- Omni-Man (Based on the original comic book & animated television series Invincible)
- Homelander* (Based on the hit series The Boys)
- Jean-Claude Van Damme (Johnny Cage character skin featuring voice & likeness of famed actor & martial artist)
- Ferra, Johnny Cage, Khameleon, Mavado & Tremor included as Kameo Fighters
- Kombat Pack is available now for pre-order as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition & Kollector’s Edition