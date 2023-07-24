Mortal Kombat 1 shows off Li Mei, Baraka, Homelander, and more at SDCC

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios revealed a ton of new characters for Mortal Kombat 1 at SDCC, including Li Mei, Tanya, and Baraka. Along with the latest playable characters announced, six playable characters to feature in the post-launch Kombat Pack DLC were also revealed, featuring The Boys’ Homelander, Invincible’s Omni-Man, and Peacemaker.

There were two trailers released which featured all of the announced fighters for Mortal Kombat 1 including Baraka, and you can watch them below. NetherRealm has made a lot of people happy with these announcements, and building up to launch there will be a lot more news, so keep checking back for all the latest.

Main Roster & Kameo Fighters :

Li Mei – The former member of the Umgadi now serves as a constable in Outworld’s police force and has an array of magical abilities at her disposal

Kombat Pack :

Quan Chi

Ermac

Takeda Takahashi

Peacemaker (Based on DC’s The Suicide Squad film & Peacemaker series on Max)

, , , & included as Kameo Fighters Kombat Pack is available now for pre-order as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition & Kollector’s Edition