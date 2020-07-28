NetherRealm releases details of the first Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath skin pack

NetheRealm Studios along with publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has today announced that the first of three upcoming Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath character skin packs will be releasing soon.

Players that own Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will have access to the Summer Heat Skin Pack featuring summer-themed character skins for Kitana dressed in seasonal Edenian attire as “Edenian Summer Kitana”. Furthermore players will also have access to Baraka and his barbecue as “Off the Bone Baraka” and Erron Black dressed in a red, white and blue patriotic suit and top hat as “Fireworks Erron Black”.

The Summer Heat Skin Pack will release on 6 August, then from 25 August the Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack will release. Finally on 8 October the “All Hallows’ Eve Skin Pack releases.

Full details on the remaining skin packs will be released at a later date.