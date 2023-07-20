Pikmin 4 purple Pikmin guide | How to farm purple Pikmin

In our Pikmin 4 purple Pikmin guide we will teach you how to farm the mighty Purple Pikmin, which you’ll need in order to 100% the game.

As you progress through the story mode of Pikmin 4, you will naturally come across every type you need, from Red to the more secret ones later on, but the type that’s essential for 100% completion, is the mighty Purple lads and lasses. There are a few ways you can get lots and lots of them, but our Pikmin 4 purple Pikmin guide will net you ten new purples every few minutes, so read on to find out how. We’ve even included a handy video guide for you if you fancy, so subscribe to our YouTube Channel to never miss another video.

Pikmin 4 purple Pikmin guide: how many do I really need?

Chances are if you’re even searching for a Pikmin 4 purple Pikmin guide, then you know why you need at least 90, if not 100 of the little friends, and that’s to get the largest and heaviest treasure from the final location. Yes, to get the gold bar you’ll need 1000 strength, and the purple Pikmin have 100 each, so you can do the sums here, and work out that without Oatchie, you’d need 100 of them, or 90 and a maxed-out Oatchie who can add 100 to the strength meter.

Where to farm them?

You’ll need to be a little way into the game, but not that far, and have unlocked “Hero’s Hideaway” as a destination. Here, the easiest starting location is 2. Feasting Centre. From there head to Plunder Palace, which is a dungeon with 5 sublevels, and you need to ride a lift up after climbing up a few little objects.

Take any ten Pikmin you fancy, it doesn’t matter, but know they will be converting to purples, so don’t bring any critters you will miss. Hit start and button through any menus or animations, then immediately head under the toys past a giant breadbug, and up the ramp, bending left towards the first Pikmin flower.

Throw your first five Pikmin in, collect up your new five purples, and head to the lift. If you’re quick enough, on some cycles this can all be done without waiting for the lift at all.

Once up the lift, ignore any enemies and run diagonally across the table to the next purple flower. Hop down and throw five more in, and collect up your new purples.

Lastly, with your ten new friends in tow, jump off the chair and sprint with Oatchie to the exit. Skip all the scenes, and that’s it, you’ve got ten more purple Pikmin.

Next steps

All you have to do now is turn around, jump back in and repeat the steps above. It should take less than two minutes to get ten new purple friends, meaning you can get up to or over 100 in no time at all.

If you’re still struggling, check out our full video walkthrough, below.