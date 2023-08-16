Competition: Win 1 of 3 Waven swag boxes

Having just launched Early Access on PC (Steam) and Mac (with a mobile version planned for later in 2023), Waven is a brand new, free-to-play tactical RPG game from Ankama Games.

We’re going to be running this Waven goodie box competition for a week, and you need to be in the UK to stand a chance of winning. You’ll see the description of the game lower down in this post, and a trailer to see it in action, and then there’s a big box for you to get your chances to win, whether it’s by following us on Twitter, subscribing on YouTube, or just visiting a page.

The goodie box will include the following:

4 Postcards

Stained glass sun catcher

Premium brochure

Sticker

2 x DIY paper toys

Emote pin

In a flooded world where only a few islands have survived the rising waters, you play a seafaring adventurer searching for answers to this great upheaval. Long ago, gods and dragons ruled the world. Today, magic remains but what of the mythical beings of yesteryear? At the dawn of a new era, choose your hero, equip your best spells and set sail for an incredible odyssey. Sail from island to island in a vast world full of colorful creatures, gain power, refine your strategy and uncover the secrets of a world adrift. Waven is a new tactical roleplaying game experience that is accessible, fun and immersive. It combines adventure and turn-based strategy, inspired by the best tactical RPGs, with deckbuilding mechanics and valuable items to collect. It can be played for free online via Early Access on PC and Mac, and will be available on smartphone and tablet later in 2023.

You can see a pic of the DIY Paper toy, below, giving an idea of the cool stuff included.

This competition is only open to UK Residents, and the decision of the editorial team is final.