Waven December update adds a new hero and much more

The December update for Waven is coming and is adding a whole lot more content for the more than 500,000 people who have played the game so far across Steam and mobile versions.

The new event starts today with the last chapter in Lance Dur, with a new hero called Astramantis who is included in the platinum pass. There’s a whole host of rewards as well for both the platinum and gold pass, and a lot more. You can check out the visual below to see some of those details.

Here’s the list of what’s coming this month to Waven:

The prologue to the main quest: Uncover the mysteries of WAVEN as we reveal the epic beginnings of the main storyline. Dive into a captivating story that will enchant and challenge you.

A new hero: A legendary character is rising! Revere the god Iop thanks to the Astramantises and their brand-new gameplay that adds unique skills and fresh dynamics on the battlefield.

Last chapter of the Lance Dur season: The grand finale of the Lance Dur season is waiting for you, and promises epic battles, a wealth of rewards, and a conclusion that will keep you captivated to the very end.

New island nations: Explore two new island nations – Amakna and Albuera, each with its own challenges, picturesque inhabitants and secrets. Albuera will be revealed during the season, adding an extra layer of excitement to the Lance Dur season finale. The favorite stomping grounds of the famous count, it will be devoted to high-level combat for the most experienced players.

Open chat: Connect with your shipwrecked companions more easily with the introduction of an open chat feature. Share your strategies, coordinate your adventures, or simply have a friendly chat while you fight.

Original soundtrack coming: Get ready to dive more deeply into the WAVEN universe with the upcoming release of the game soundtrack in three volumes (Concerts, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2), available on all streaming platforms on December 22!

More is coming, too. The developer says that “While the adventure in the World of Twelve is intensifying, the Ankama Games team has even more in store for you! We’re working diligently on a mobile version, ensuring that the Waven experience can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere”.

The team added: “However, to make Waven the ultimate odyssey, we have decided, in collaboration with our co-publishing partners at New Tales, to adjust our sails and push back the launch of 1.0 on PC and Mobile. Never fear, though, because 2024 will bring enthralling content to make your travels in the World of Twelve truly legendary”.

Waven is out now for mobile devices and on PC via Steam.