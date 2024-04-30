Astor: Blade of the Monolith release date announced

C2 Game Studio has announced its third-person action-RPG Astor: Blade of the Monolith will be released on May 30th for PC and consoles. That’s PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox formats, and this was all announced via the recent ID@Xbox Showcase.

The developer says it is inspired by Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, and The Legend of Zelda, and says that Astor: Blade of the Monolith features “fierce fighting mechanics and wondrous exploration. Learn new attacks, abilities and combos, use runic power to summon powerful constructs in combat, and collect legendary weapons as you crush hordes of enemies.”

The game was originally called Monolith: Requiem of the Ancients, so if you’re a bit confused, that might be why.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Explore the vibrant planet of Gliese, once inhabited by an ancient race, and now home to their sentient creations – the Diokek. After the ancients’ disappearance, the Diokek lived in peace until malevolent creatures, the Hiltsik, started wreaking havoc among their settlements. With threats of a more sinister force at play, Astor – a young Diokek warrior, must journey across Gliese to solve the mysterious disappearance of his creators thousands of years ago, believing that they may have left behind the key to their salvation.

If you’re after a bit more news on the game, the developer has recently released some DevLogs, which you can read on Steam.

Here’s the list of key features from the press release:

Engage in intense battles against 16 different enemies and 10 formidable bosses across over 20 hours of main story and side quests

Arm yourself with 4 unique weapons, master dynamic skills and combos, summon powerful constructs, and craft your own combat style

Traverse Gliese’s diverse landscapes, complete various side quests and uncover remnants left by your creators

Test your skills in combat challenges and conquer New Game+ mode for an even greater challenge

Astor: Blade of the Monolith is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation on May 30th.