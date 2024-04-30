Dungeons of Hinterberg release date confirmed for July

Curve Games and developer Microbird has announced the release date for action-RPG title Dungeons of Hinterberg, and it’s July 18th. Not only will it be on PC via Steam and Windows Store, as well as Xbox Series S|X, but it’ll also be hitting Xbox Game Pass for console and PC on the same date.

There is going to be a playtest on Steam from May 9th to May 16th, in which the team says “players will get to experience Hinterberg in all its glory, heading out for some training before exploring the mountains and eponymous dungeons.”

Check out the latest trailer, below:

Welcome to Hinterberg, a new tourist hotspot in the idyllic Austrian Alps! You play as Luisa, a burnt-out law trainee taking a break from her fast-paced corporate life to conquer the Dungeons of Hinterberg. There are plenty of dungeons to find and adventures to be had in Hinterberg – will Luisa be sent packing on her first day, or remain to become a Master Slayer? Only one way to find out… Snowboard down a glacier, zipline through the forest, climb a mountain, or have a coffee by the lake… There’s no shortage of places to discover while you’re out looking for your next dungeon!

As well as being an action-RPG, it’s also a social-sim game. The Steam page says that you will “Spend your nights forging friendships with the locals and other adventurers! Some of them will help you get stronger or teach you new tricks, others are just here for excitement and selfies… But good relationships don’t just make your stay more memorable – they’re the key to becoming a better slayer!”.

Dungeons of Hinterberg is coming to PC and Xbox Series S|X on July 18th, it’ll also be on Game Pass for both PC and Xbox.