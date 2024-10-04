Human Fall Flat VR release date announced

Curve Games has announced the release date for Human Fall Flat VR, and it’s October 31st for Meta Quest, PSVR2, and Steam VR headsets.

Along with this information it has been revealed that No Brakes Games (the developer of Human Fall Flat VR) has included an “intuitive 3rd-person view designed especially for VR headsets”. The team says: “Each controller you wield controls the respective arm of your Human avatar, adding an unprecedented level of physicality to the best-selling game.”.

Check out the new trailer for the release date announcement, below:

Whether you’re a seasoned Human Fall Flat player or jumping into the game’s many, varied dreamscapes for the first time, leaping, carrying, or swinging has never felt so intuitive. The new VR controls, however, enable a new level of experimentation. Climbing becomes an even more efficient method of traversal, and dancing, well, sometimes just need to express yourself! As ever, this VR edition is best experienced with friends and supports the frivolity that only comes when you team up with up to three wobbly buddies. Human Fall Flat VR includes over 15 levels, including all the original dreamscapes and a wide selection of Extra Dreams. Each dream level provides a new environment to navigate, from mansions, castles and Aztec adventures to snowy mountains, eerie nightscapes and industrial locations, making it an adventure not to be missed.

The game is available to pre-order now on the Meta Store, and the publisher says that there’s a pre-order discount, with a similar discount coming to Steam and PSVR2 as well.

The original game is a lot of fun, and in our review Chris White said: “This is an experimental joy, letting you use your noggin to solve plenty of puzzles in different ways. Even though some of the fundamentals of control can prove exasperating, and the camera angles can be terrible, the heart of Human: Fall Flat is worn gracefully in every dreamscape and every idea.”

Human Fall Flat VR is coming to Meta Quest, PSVR2, and Steam VR on October 31st.