For The King II gets an infinite dungeon mode

Curve Games and IronOak Games have revealed an infinite dungeon mode to push players to the limits in their RPG For The King II. Titled ‘Dark Carnival,’ the mode will have players uncovering the secrets of the Ringmaster and face the many challenges the Dark Carnival presents.

Once beloved by her people, Queen Rosomon has turned against her subjects, casting them into servitude in the darkness of Fahrul’s mines whilst building alliances with sinister and malevolent forces. Gather your party in four player co-op or adventure alone through Fahrul as you risk everything to fight the tyrannical queen and bring an end to her oppressive reign. From the creators of For The King, the much-loved RPG that blends roguelite and tabletop gameplay comes a new chapter in Fahrul’s history, designed on an updated engine bringing innovation and gameplay refinement for returning heroes and new adventurers alike.

“We are passionately dedicated to making For the King II the best experience it can be for our community,” said Sterling Anderson, Studio Director at IronOak Games. “The team has been listening to feedback and working hard to bring new content to players with the Dark Carnival update. We truly hope you enjoy the new mode, and the re-introduction of Bards.”

For players wanting to learn more about what the Dark Carnival offers in For The King II, a brand new ‘Book of Lore’ video has been released to “gives players a crash course in everything weird and wonderful that the Dark Carnival has to offer.” You can watch the trailer below: