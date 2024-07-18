Curve Games and Microbird are launching their latest title, the single-player action-RPG social sim Dungeons of Hinterberg today. Developed by a small team of ten developers, Dungeons of Hinterberg’s charming art style and fluid hack ‘n’ slash gameplay is a tribute to the picturesque beauty of Austria’s mountains. The game is set in the Austrian Alps and blends hack ‘n’ slash action RPG gameplay with social sim elements, allowing players to battle monstrous creatures from Alpine myths, explore dungeons, and forge friendships. Dungeons of Hinterberg is available on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10/11 PC, and Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and cloud.

You can check out the launch trailer below:

Gameplay details

In the small Austrian village of Hinterberg, a tourist destination with lush scenery, crisp mountain air, and magical dungeons full of Alpine mythical monsters, adventurers from all over the world come to conquer dungeons, find epic loot, and hang out at Hinterberg’s famous apres-slay bar. Players can explore different biomes, solve puzzles, slay huge bosses – then have a Schnitzel with the locals and other slayers from around the globe. Building deep relationships can unlock special abilities and gameplay systems or give players key items, helping them find their way through a daunting dungeon.

Dungeons of Hinterberg features

25 Dungeons, each with either combat, puzzle or boss fight focus

20+ enemy types and numerous bosses

4 visually distinct biomes with 5-7 dungeons each

10+ unique locations to hang out in Hinterberg

20+ Locals and residents to interact with and forge relationships

Dungeons of Hinterberg launches today on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10/11 PC for $29.99/£24.99/€29.99 and Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and cloud.