Dungeons of Hinterberg demo coming on June 8th

Publisher Curve Games and developer Microbird Games has announced that a demo for Dungeons of Hinterberg is coming on June 8th, and will also be a part of Steam Next Fest, running from June 10th to June 17th.

Dungeons of Hinterberg is a mix of action-RPG and social sim set in the Austrian Alps, and the demo is going to let players experience “a full in-game day cycle beginning on Day 7”. Curve and Microbird says that “Fans can explore the Glacier Overworld (Kolmstein), which includes a gravity-defying dungeon that requires players to solve puzzles and slay monsters while mastering an array of magical skills, before returning to the village of Hinterberg and hanging out with a selection of characters.”

As mentioned, Dungeons of Hinterberg will also be part of Steam Next Fest, where the demo will give “players a taste of a day in the life of Luisa, as the protagonist explores Kolmstein”.

Dungeons of Hinterberg blends hack ‘n’ slash action, puzzle solving and social elements, allowing players to battle monstrous creatures from Alpine myths, explore dungeons, and forge friendships. The game is available to wishlist now on Steam here and launches on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10/11 PC, and with Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and cloud on 18th July 2024.

Here’s some of the key features from the Steam page:

Slay in Style: Monsters lurk around every corner in Hinterberg, and your sword and magic skills are essential for keeping them at bay. Harness the wind, conjure a snowboard out of thin air, or freeze your enemies in a jelly block!

Solve your way out: Braving a dungeon requires more than just cutting-edge sports gear and a good sword arm: Hinterberg’s dungeons are full of puzzles that will surprise and challenge you. Use your head, your magic skills, and every trick in the book to solve them!

Meet the locals: Spend your nights forging friendships with the locals and other adventurers! Some of them will help you get stronger or teach you new tricks, others are just here for excitement and selfies… But good relationships don’t just make your stay more memorable – they’re the key to becoming a better slayer!

