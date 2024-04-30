Jackbox Naughty Pack announced, will include “spicy surprises”

Jackbox Games is pretty much giving the people what they want, with the announcement of Jackbox Naughty Pack, which is exactly what is sounds like.

After conducting customer feedback surveys, it seems that the demand for a more adult version of the game has been demanded. The team says that it “has curated a selection of adult-themed experiences that promise to deliver on laughter, wit, and a touch of irreverence.” The pack will include three “provocative games designed exclusively for adult players.”

We don’t have much more to go on right now, aside the teaser trailer, below:

Dim the lights and charge up your devices (you know which ones) because here comes Jackbox Naughty Pack, an intimate pack of three games that are sure to have you laughing and maybe even sweating just a little, coming out later this year. We will be revealing more details this summer, but for now, we can tell you that this will be Jackbox’s first M (Mature 17+) rated game, full of spicy surprises and maybe even some familiar faces. Also, we heard what some of you were doing with our games. And we thought, sure, why not?

The press release for the announcement says: “The trio of titles in this bundle will be announced throughout the summer, and a launch date is coming soon. Fans and press alike are encouraged to follow the studio on social media and through their website and newsletter for updates on the new titles.”

We spoke to the development team recently, where they said “there are a ton of jokes that haven’t been found yet”, and we reckon there’ll be a whole lot more in this newly announced Jackbox Naughty Pack. The team also discussed a game that had a strange idea for a game called “Poop Cake”, so who knows, maybe that’ll make the adult version of the game!