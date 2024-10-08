The Jackbox Survey Scramble release date announced

Jackbox Games has announced the release date for The Jackbox Survey Scramble on PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

The new game will launch on October 24th (a Thursday, for those wondering), and it’ll retail at £8.99 / $9.99. However, you can try before you buy with a demo during Steam Next Fest from October 14th to 21st. The demo will feature two of the game’s modes: Hilo, and Squares. You can wishlist or download the new demo from the official Steam page, when the time comes.

In The Jackbox Survey Scramble, players are challenged to think outside of the box to guess what the survey says! Taking real surveys from real people around the globe, The Jackbox Survey Scramble is constantly changing based on answers submitted by players. The Jackbox Survey Scramble will be available in French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese at launch. Each language option includes survey responses from players in those regions. Full in-game features from The Jackbox Survey Scramble can be found below, including 4 varied game modes, personalized game options and more. Additional game modes will be added to the game in a free update before the end of the year.

Here’s the key features and modes from the latest press release:

Personalized Experience: Customize your game with content filters, streamer settings, or accessibility options.

Endless Replayability: Each guess submitted is sent to a database and inputted back into the game as an answer, so each time you play will be an updated experience.

A Game For Everyone: Family-friendly settings mean that there's something to enjoy for every type of party game player.

Four Game Modes: Guess the most and least popular answers with Hilo mode, think fast on your toes in rapid-fire game rounds with Speed mode, organize choices in order of popularity with your team in Squares mode, and scale a variety of answers from most to least popular with a chance to intercept your opponents answers in Bounce mode.

The Jackbox Survey Scramble is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam, Windows, Epic), Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV on October 24th.