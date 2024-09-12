Jackbox Naughty Pack is out now, and on sale

The first ever M-rated pack of party games by Jackbox is now available, with Jackbox Naughty Pack out now on PC and consoles, as well as on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. The PC version is on Epic Games Store and Steam, and it’s also on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation consoles.

The tagline says: “Ready to turn up your game night a notch? The Jackbox Naughty Pack, our first-ever M-rated pack of party games, is now available!”

Because we all know that no Jackbox Games have ever been used for impolite language before, right? Ah, it seems the team is ahead of us, saying: “Now, for those who are saying, “Weren’t Jackbox games already dirty?” We say, well, not really. It’s just that you and your friends have been answering c** to every Quiplash question for years. And you can still do that during your Naughty Pack game night when you launch games from The Jackbox Megapicker on Steam.”

The Naughty Pack is an intimate pack of three games that are sure to have you laughing and maybe even sweating just a little. Get to know your friends’ spiciest secrets in Fakin’ It All Night Long. Create some dastardly doodles in Dirty Drawful. Test your oration skills in a steamy game of Let Me Finish. This ménage-a-trois of party games retails for £19.69 GBP. Purchase The Jackbox Naughty Pack now available on Steam (Mac/PC/Linux), PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Epic Games, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV.

There is also a sale on right now to celebrate the launch of the game, with “all games” in the series on sale at 10% off on Steam and via the official Jackbox Games website. And yes, that includes the newly released game, too.

Jackbox Naughty Pack is out now for PC and consoles. Read our interview with the team, here.