It’s funny to think how far the series has come from such humble beginnings, but The Jackbox Party Pack 10 is now available, the developer has announced.

Available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Xbox Series S|X, The Jackbox Party Pack 10 contains another five (mini) games worth of fun, with the ability for anyone to play via their mobile device or tablet. Trust me, from first hand experience, even your nan can play this one.

Check out the new launch trailer, below:

Here’s the list of the five games in Jackbox 10, along with their official descriptions:

Tee K.O. 2: (3 – 8 players) Tee K.O. originally made its debut in The Jackbox Party Pack 3. We’ve grown a lot since then, but the t-shirt slogans are just as silly as ever. We’ve expanded our offerings to include sweatshirts and tanktops in addtion to the classic t-shirt that players can buy to expand their experience with the game.

Timejinx: (1 – 8 players) Jackbox isn't new to trivia, but this spin on the genre will keep players intrigued as well as challenged. The goal for players is to get as close to the correct answer as possible when confronted with time-based trivia questions. We hope this game will be a future favorite of yours.

FixyText: (3 – 8 players) This is the game for someone who has felt the need to have someone else send a message for them. FixyText combines high pressure scenarios with team coordination, or chaos, that culminates in some truly absurd communications.

Dodo Re Mi: ( 1 – 9 players) This is the first time Jackbox has ever created a rhythm-based game. Players will select their instrument, select a song, and then put their talents to the test in a performance that proves to be as wacky as it is fun.

Hypnotorious: (4 – 8 players) Forget everything you know about yourself and adopt a new identity. This social deception game will test the limits of the player's ability to inhabit a whole new personality.

In our review, Steve explains that “A solid entry, The Jackbox Party Pack 10 continues the series legacy to provide a fun mix of party minigames. With some lackluster presentation and in-game narrators that start to grate after a few hours play, it’s not all smiles and laughter, but on the whole it’s an entertaining package that will provide a great opportunity to get together with friends and laugh an evening away together. Oh and make sure you play Dodo Re Mi, because it’s an absolute banger.”.

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 is out now for PC and consoles.