The Jackbox Party Pack 10 announces FixyText as its second game

My favourite of all the games that you try not to swear, then end up being ridiculously rude in is getting a tenth entry later this year, and The Jackbox Party Pack 10 has confirmed its second (of the five included) game: FixyText.

FixyText will be playable in 3-8 player mode, and is apparently for players who “love interrupting each other”. The new game was unveiled during Summer Games Done Quick 2023.

Rather than try to explain it further, The Jackbox Party Pack 10: FixyText has its own trailer, which you can check out, below, and an official description from the developer itself.

Have you ever wished someone else would answer your texts for you? Sent a message, blinked, and wanted to throw your phone at the wall? Imagined the masterful comebacks your friends would create if only you mashed all their brains together? Welcome to FixyText, the most fighting fingers have done since the thumb wars! FixyText is basically chaos in the group chat. Folks are thrown into one text box to come up with a crazy response to an over-the-top message in limited time, together. The player whose words create the biggest waves, lands the biggest laughs, gets the most votes…wins! Once players have typed something, it’ll stay that way forever. Someone’s cat destroyed the backspace key in 1979 and Jackbox Games like it that way. Besides, autocorrect just isn’t ‘in’ anymore!

Previously confirmed for The Jackbox Party Pack 10, we also know Tee K.O. 2 will be included as well, and that was a superb game in itself. While Jackbox Party Pack 9 didn’t quite high the highs of previous games, it was still great fun with friends, so I’m hopeful 10 will be back to the best Jackbox can be.

In our review of 9, I said “Nonsensory feels like the “newest” of the five games on The Jackbox Party Pack 9, while Quixort feels like an okay solo experience, but overall pretty out of place in this pack. You know what you’re getting with Fibbage, and the rest of the games are entertaining, without feeling quite as new as you’d perhaps like. The fact you can now kick players from the lobby or in-game if they’re being disruptive is a great new feature, however, and the fine voice acting, beautifully animated titles, and overall lean into accessibility in the menus means it’s still recommended, even if it’s perhaps not the best pack in the collection.” and scored it 7.5, because let’s face it, even less than amazing Jackbox is still a good time.

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 is coming later this year, likely to all formats.