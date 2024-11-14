The Jackbox Survey Scramble getting new game modes

While The Jackbox Survey Scramble is out now, two new game modes, ‘Dash’ and ‘Dares,’ will be coming via a free update soon. While no date has been announced yet, players who have already dived into the craziness and humour of the game will surely welcome new content.

The details of the two new game modes coming to The Jackbox Survey Scramble are:

The race is on! You’re competing against your fellow players: find the most popular answer in a group of options taken from one of our enormous lists to move ahead. Double down on your choice for more progress (or more punishment), send extra choices to your opponent’s list to slow them down, and tune into public opinion to outpace everyone on your way to the finish line. Dares – Decide the stakes for fellow players! You control whether a fellow player must guess something higher or lower on the list than what’s just been revealed. Throw them a nearly impossible challenge… but don’t be shocked when they nail it and rake in the points. After you’ve completed a dare, turn around, share the love and dare another player.

Before the two new game modes come to The Jackbox Survey Scramble, you can read our review where we said “It’s another great game from the Jackbox team, sure to elicit laughter and create hotly debated answers between players. Simple to grasp and easy to play, anyone with a phone can join in on the fun, with the online lobbies being super quick and easy to connect to. Just scan the on-screen QR code and you’re in. With new answers being added to the pack with every game played, there’s always a good reason to come back and see what fresh craziness other players come up with. So get Granny to pack up Monopoly this festive season and get Uncle Dave to pull his iPhone out. The Jackbox Survey Scramble is a new game in town just in time for Christmas and it has the potential to be a classic.”