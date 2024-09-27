The Jackbox Survey Scramble is coming in October

Not content with one new game, Jackbox Games is now releasing The Jackbox Survey Scramble in October, a collection of “hilarious survey-based games”.

Hot on the heels of The Jackbox Naughty Pack, The Jackbox Survey Scramble will be playable during Steam Next Fest from October 14th to the 21st, and then released fully at the end of October.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Enjoy an all-new party experience for the whole family using the family-friendly filter. Play four game modes that constantly change based on answers submitted by real players around the globe, including you! Invite your friends, family, coworkers, and enemies to see how they think when it comes to questions like, “In one word, what’s the cutest nickname for butts?” or “In one word, what’s the best sandwich topping?”

The new game will feature four game modes at launch, as follows:

Hilo: Can you guess the most popular one-word cat names? How about the least? In Hilo, compete to find the most and least popular answers to a wide variety of questions. The rankings may surprise you! It turns out a lot of people named their cat Frank. That’s a freebie.

Speed: In the fast-paced Speed, think on your toes to uncover as many answers on the list as possible, as quickly as possible. It's everyone for themselves in a race against the clock! Each round the points increase, and the stakes get a little higher! Can you handle it?

Squares: Two teams compete to claim three squares in a row on the grid. Guess popular choices for the first squares, semi-popular choices for the middle squares, and least popular choices for the final squares. We guarantee, you've never had a more heated argument over attractive fictional characters than you will playing Squares!

Bounce: In Bounce, two teams control a paddle that sits on a scale between most popular to least popular answers. Work with your team to guess an answer that puts your paddle in the right place to intercept a bouncing ball and stop your opponents from scoring a goal! But be careful! The ball gets faster with each answer!

The Jackbox Survey Scramble is coming to PC and consoles this October.