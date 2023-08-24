Hello Kitty Island Adventure ‘The LittleTwinStars’ update live now

Sunblink and Sanrio have released the first major content update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, called The LittleTwinStars. The update introduces new friends Kiki and Lala in a brand new area called Cloud Island, featuring a new main storyline, delicious recipes, new outfits and furniture, and more.

Some of the key features in the Hello Kitty Island Adventure ‘The LittleTwinStars’ update are:

New Main Storyline – Go stargazing with Hello Kitty and several friends. Discover new secrets and find Sky Fragments that fall upon Friendship Island to unlock portals to an entirely new area—Cloud Island.

New Characters and Biome – Meet Kiki and Lala, the adorable LittleTwinStars who take care of Cloud Island. Cloud Island is a brand new biome, with its own unique landscape that can be accessed via cloud carts and features new visitor cabins.

New Visitors Tam & Pam – Tuxedosam’s siblings want to play! They’ll need Seaside Resort cabins to be close to Tuxedosam, plus a variety of fishy, fun, and tropical items to make them feel at home.

New Visitors Mocha & Espresso – More of Cinnamoroll’s friends are on the way! Mocha and Espresso will make their debut in the month of September. Much like Chiffon and Cappuccino, they’ll travel for a few days each month, so make sure you have a cabin prepared ahead of time!

New Items and Recipes – Obtain new furniture and expand your wardrobe with fashionably cute new outfits. Cook up new recipes—including a certain someone’s ultimate gift—using Snowcicles, Moon Cheese, and Starfruit. Plus, treat Kiki and Lala to some Moon Cheese or Snowcicles to receive stardust that can be exchanged for new Dreamy Set clothing and furniture.

Summer’s End Celebration – Starting Aug. 29, send off the summer season during a limited-time event by collecting sunscreen around the beach with the help of Hello Kitty and Friends. Redeem your sunscreen for exclusive furniture at the new Celebration Stand and snag limited-time outfits from the daily reward calendar.

We reviewed it, and said, “Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a charming game filled with copious amounts of content. It allows you to play exactly how you want to, with puzzles and quests that will keep you occupied for hours. There’s already so much to do, and I can’t imagine how Sunblink will continue to add more, but I’m definitely going to keep on playing. It does a lot of things better than Animal Crossing Island Adventure did, and not that it’s trying to be better than Nintendo’s wonderful life sim, it’s certainly something you should play if KK and crew were your jam. However, there’re a fair amount of similarities, and if you’re not one for enjoying cute and cuddly things, this might not be for you.”