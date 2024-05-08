Dawn of Defiance announced, hitting early access later this year

Traega Entertainment has announced a new a game: Dawn of Defiance, which is “an open-world, crafting-survival game inspired by ancient Greek mythology”, and it’ll be coming to PC early access via Steam and the Epic Games Store later this year.

The developer says that “Dawn of Defiance combines all the essentials of the survival genre with divine powers, expansive crafting, and co-op multiplayer for up to four players”, adding “You are the Defier of Gods. Ascend from weak soldier to god-like anti-hero, venturing across the ruined Isles, building impressive temples, and vanquishing the Gods’ followers to gain their mythic abilities. Gather resources, construct a base, craft and upgrade your gear, and face down the legendary challenges of the Gods with friends or on your own to survive.”

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

Here’s the list of key features from the announcement press release:

Survive the Isles: You awaken on a forgotten shore. Starting from nothing, you must hunt for resources and arm yourself against the many dangers of the Isles.

You awaken on a forgotten shore. Starting from nothing, you must hunt for resources and arm yourself against the many dangers of the Isles. Explore the Ruins: Venture across the Isles, explore landmarks, discover treasure, and take on the Gods’ challenges. Grow in strength with each victory through new recipes and upgrades.

Venture across the Isles, explore landmarks, discover treasure, and take on the Gods’ challenges. Grow in strength with each victory through new recipes and upgrades. Customized Crafting: Select the design of your weapons, craft with a range of ingredients, and build impressive structures that rival the very halls of Olympus.

Select the design of your weapons, craft with a range of ingredients, and build impressive structures that rival the very halls of Olympus. Defy the Gods: Face off against the mighty followers of the Gods, complete altar challenges, and prevail on the Isles. Only then will you prove yourself in the name of Defiance.

Face off against the mighty followers of the Gods, complete altar challenges, and prevail on the Isles. Only then will you prove yourself in the name of Defiance. Band Together: Undertake this deadly odyssey on your own, or recruit up to three friends to aid your journey at any time in online cooperative multiplayer.

Dawn of Defiance is coming to early access on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store later this year.