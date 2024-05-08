Soulmask early access launch date confirmed, open beta extended

Qooland games has announced that the open beta for Soulmask is to be extended until May 15th, while also confirming the early access release date.

The developer says that the February Steam Next Fest appearance of open-world survival game Soulmask was played by more than 180,000 people, and had more than 480,000 hours of play time. It actually also has “nearly 300,000 wishlists” as well, since the Steam page for the game launched in October 2023.

Anyway, the game will be officially entering early access on PC via Steam on June 18th, but until then, the open beta has been extended until May 15th.

Soulmask is a sandbox game that prioritizes an authentic and deeply engaging survival experience set in an immense and thriving world. As the “last one” blessed with the mysterious mask, players will grapple for survival as they dive into a primitive land steeped in mysterious faiths, carving out a path to ascendance. Start from nothing, explore, build, recruit tribesmen to fortify your clan, and ultimately unravel the mysterious truths hidden behind the civilizations of this expansive and richly rewarding world.

Here’s a list of key features that the developer says is coming in the early access version:

A staggering 500 hours of gameplay

Seven maps to explore, including new biomes, such as volcanoes and snow capped mountains

Brand new world view character generation process

Improvements to character action and sound effect performance

Tribesmen AI evolution, to make tribesmen easier to manage

New private server mode with more than 100 customization functions in stand-alone/online mode for more free game playing experience

“We’re thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive reception Soulmask has received during its beta test,” said Matthew Jiao, Director of Publishing at Qooland Games. “The feedback from our community has been invaluable, and we’re excited to bring Soulmask to players. With its innovative gameplay mechanics and immersive world, we believe Soulmask will bring more possibilities to the survival genre.”

”We received so many positive comments from our community which have really inspired us”, Jiao continued, “especially about the vast world to explore the tribesmen recruitment and management system mask system as well as the classic survival gameplay like crafting, building and diverse combat.”

Soulmask is coming to PC via early access on Steam on June 18th.