Wargroove 1 + 2 getting a physical edition from Super Rare Games

Super Rare Games has teamed up with Robotality and Chucklefish to put together a physical edition of Wargroove 1 + 2 for Nintendo Switch.

The teams say that both games will be on the one cartridge, and it’ll also include two exclusive stickers, two sets of trading packs per game, and an exclusive postcard. The package will be released on May 16th at 6pm BST (10am PDT/1pm EDT) and there will be a limited number of copies available, with a total of 4000 being available for sale worldwide at the Super Rare Games store page.

The first Wargroove was released in 2019, on February 1st, and we scored it highly, saying: “Wargroove is easily one of the best games I’ve played on the Switch and a contender for the best strategy release on the platform alongside Valkyria Chronicles 4, Into the Breach, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. It is almost astonishing just how much great stuff Wargroove has right from launch day across the various in game modes, and I can’t wait to see the community creations for this game and basically keep coming back to it for new content.”

Wargroove 2 followed in 2023 and was great as well, with our reviewer saying: “Wargroove 2 is an excellent game that builds on its predecessor, offering both a classic, narrative driven campaign for genre veterans alongside what is swiftly becoming my favourite rogue-like experience this year. I’ve not seen a game with more nostalgic charm in a long time. With more than a little determination, a lot of careful planning and just a bit of luck, even strategy game newbies will find a lot to love in this cute, jolly, and sometimes brutal world.”

So a reminder again, then, that Wargroove 1 + 2 will be on the Super Rare Games store page at May 16th, 6pm BST (UK time), if you want to get it, and it’s limited to 4000 copies.